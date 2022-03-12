Hockey: Obaiduallah Gold Cup to mark a return after 6 years

One of India's oldest hockey tournaments, the Obaidullah Gold Cup is set to mark its return after almost six years. The event will kickstart from 21st March at a new venue in form of the Major Dhyan Chand gound.

Started in 1931-32, the Obaidullah Gold Cup was traditionally held annually at the Aishabagh stadium in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. However the event has not been held since 2016 after the turf installed in the year 2009 was damaged.

Earlier the event was not held for eight years between 2002 to 2009 due issues pertaining to the legality of the Bhopal Hockey Association.

Teams like Indian Oil, Indian Navy, Army XI, MP Hockey Academy, Army Green, MP Hockey Academy and defending champions Railways will be seen competing in the event.

"As per our commitment, we will do everything to promote games and players. As Bhopal has been been known to be hockey nursery, the Obaidullah Gold Cup plays an important role in that," said Madhya Pradesh's Sports Minister Raje Scindia.