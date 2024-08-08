Netizens over the moon as Indian Hockey Team clinchs bronze at Paris Olympics

The Indian Hockey team restored the smiles in the country with a heroic 2-1 victory over Spain in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics.



Thanks to Harmanpreet Singh's decisiveness from the penalty corner, India were able to come back from a 0-1 deficit and held on to their lead through astute defending.

This is India's second bronze medal on the trot, after clinching the bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well.

India's goalkeeper P.R Sreejesh has called curtains on his international career on a high note, winning the country yet another medal in Hockey at the Olympics.

After a whirlwind 24 hours, the netizens finally found their voice thanks to Team India's triumph.

﻿Reclaiming the game that is ours!

﻿India has been hockey's sleeping giant for a while but not anymore. India are back at the top in hockey, as stated by this user.

🥉🥉 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸-𝘁𝗼-𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘇𝗲 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗵𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗢𝗹𝘆𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘀! We deserved more here but it's undeniable — we're reclaiming the game that truly belongs to us!



👉 Follow for updates from @sportwalkmedia in Paris -… pic.twitter.com/YWZszUgxe4 — Divakar KS (@divakar_ks) August 8, 2024

﻿Bronze with a golden shine!

﻿A poetic tone of appreciation was undertaken by the Indian Football Team's official account, congratulating the hockey team.

Bronze with a golden shine! 🥉



The Indian Men’s Hockey Team ends the Paris 2024 Olympics on a high, securing a bronze medal.



A moment of pride for every Indian! 🇮🇳 #IndianFootball⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZbxELgm1E6 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 8, 2024

﻿Utter dominance!

﻿Indian Hockey Team is back at its very best! Just take a look at our record at the Olympics.

Indian men's Hockey team in Olympics:



8 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze pic.twitter.com/YkL9yG6Yrw — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 8, 2024

﻿Cherished for generations!

﻿Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and shared a hearty congratulations to Team India.

A feat that will be cherished for generations to come!



The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics.



Their success is a triumph of skill,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2024 ﻿

﻿Brilliant bronze!

﻿This was the first time since 1972 that India won back-to-back bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, a very unique achievement serving as a testament to the resurgence of the Indian Hockey team.

🇮🇳🥉 𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗭𝗘! Many congratulations to the men's hockey team on securing a second consecutive Olympic Bronze medal after previously winning it at 🇯🇵 Tokyo 2020.



🔥 The Indian men's hockey team last won back-to-back Bronze medals in the 1968 and 1972… pic.twitter.com/Yl4gQpj7vI — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) August 8, 2024

﻿Chak de India!

﻿A hockey triumph means a look back at the iconic Shah Rukh Khan's scene from the movie Chak De India.

OLYMPICS BRONZE MEDAL FOR INDIA IN HOCKEY. pic.twitter.com/979lIRR6Nh — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 8, 2024 ﻿

﻿Wall of India!

﻿P.R. Sreejesh performed brilliantly in the bronze medal match and made quite a few saves, but none more so than this one in the last minutes of the match.

THE ICONIC SAVE BY PR SREEJESH. 🐐



- This will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/kcfc1BuduN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 8, 2024 ﻿

Oh captain, my captain!

﻿Being a defender and scoring ten goals in an Olympic campaign is an incredible achievement, one befitting the Indian team's skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who has led this team brilliantly!

Harmanpreet Singh has scored 10 goals at Paris Olympics. Far far ahead of anyone else.



This guy is a perfect 10 pic.twitter.com/ULc1uWjTcA — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 8, 2024

Raised the pride of the Tiranga

﻿Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also taken to social media to praise the Indian hockey team.

What a splendid show of mettle!



Many congratulations to our men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the #ParisOlympics2024. Your power-packed performance, and impeccable sportsmanship will ignite a new zest for the sport. Your achievement has raised the pride of the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 8, 2024

﻿Witnessing history in person!

﻿This fan had the fortune of being at the stadium and witnessing India win the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics!

Yaaaaaaaaaassssss! I have seen an Indian medal in my life! AND it’s a Hockey medal no less! The sport we have been most successful in… in our history… our national sport! 😍😍😍😍😍💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/llbOOA7Rru — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 8, 2024



