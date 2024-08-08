Hockey
Netizens over the moon as Indian Hockey Team clinchs bronze at Paris Olympics
After what had been a heartbreaking 24 hours for Indians, the Hockey team has restored the smiles on the Indian fans.
The Indian Hockey team restored the smiles in the country with a heroic 2-1 victory over Spain in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics.
Thanks to Harmanpreet Singh's decisiveness from the penalty corner, India were able to come back from a 0-1 deficit and held on to their lead through astute defending.
This is India's second bronze medal on the trot, after clinching the bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well.
India's goalkeeper P.R Sreejesh has called curtains on his international career on a high note, winning the country yet another medal in Hockey at the Olympics.
After a whirlwind 24 hours, the netizens finally found their voice thanks to Team India's triumph.
Reclaiming the game that is ours!
India has been hockey's sleeping giant for a while but not anymore. India are back at the top in hockey, as stated by this user.
Bronze with a golden shine!
A poetic tone of appreciation was undertaken by the Indian Football Team's official account, congratulating the hockey team.
Utter dominance!
Indian Hockey Team is back at its very best! Just take a look at our record at the Olympics.
Cherished for generations!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and shared a hearty congratulations to Team India.
Brilliant bronze!
This was the first time since 1972 that India won back-to-back bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, a very unique achievement serving as a testament to the resurgence of the Indian Hockey team.
Chak de India!
A hockey triumph means a look back at the iconic Shah Rukh Khan's scene from the movie Chak De India.
Wall of India!
P.R. Sreejesh performed brilliantly in the bronze medal match and made quite a few saves, but none more so than this one in the last minutes of the match.
Oh captain, my captain!
Being a defender and scoring ten goals in an Olympic campaign is an incredible achievement, one befitting the Indian team's skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who has led this team brilliantly!
Raised the pride of the Tiranga
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also taken to social media to praise the Indian hockey team.
Witnessing history in person!
This fan had the fortune of being at the stadium and witnessing India win the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics!