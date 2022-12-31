Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Which are the most successful teams in Men's Hockey World Cup history?
A look at the successful nation teams that have finished in the top four positions in the history of the World Cup.
24 teams in total have qualified for the Men's Hockey World Cup in the tournament's history. While 11 of these teams have made at least one semifinal appearance, 8 have made it to the final of the global event.
Here, we take a look at all the previous winners of the Men's Hockey World Cup.
Format
Most Successful Teams
Podium finishes: Nation-wise Record
|Team
|Winners
|Runners-Up
|Third Place
|Fourth Place
|Pakistan
|4 Times (1971, 1978, 1982, 1994)
|2 Times ( 1975, 1990*)
|1 Time (1973)
|Netherlands
|3 Times ( 1973*, 1990, 1998*)
|4 Times ( 1978, 1994, 2014*, 2018)
|2 Times (2002, 2010)
|1 Time (1982)
|Australia
|3 Times ( 1986, 2010, 2014)
|2 Times (2002, 2006)
|5 Times (1978, 1982, 1990, 1994*, 2018)
|1 Time (1998)
|Germany
|2 Times ( 2002, 2006*)
|2 Times (1982, 2010)
|4 Times (1973, 1975, 1986, 1998)
|3 Times ( 1978, 1990, 1994)
|India
|1 Time (1975)
|1 Time (1973)
|1 Time (1971)
|Belgium
|1 Time (2018)
|Spain
|2 Times (1971*, 1998)
|1 Time (2006)
|England
|1 Time (1986*)
|3 Times (2010, 2014, 2018)
|Argentina
|1 Time (2014)
|South Korea
|2 Times ( 2002, 2006)
|Kenya
|1 Time (1971)
|Malaysia
|1 Time (1975*)
|Soviet Union
|1 Time ( 1986*)
