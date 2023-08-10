'We are mentally stronger now'- Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh

Chennai: Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh hailed his side for being mentally strong and finishing strongly in the final quarter of the Asian Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan on Wednesday.

After a jittery start, the Indian team hardly Pakistan any chance and defeated them comprehensively with a score line of 4-0.

Talking to the media after the match, Harmanpreet said," "We discussed things during every team meeting. Our progress has been upwards has been upward. We are being told which area we are improving, and how to stay mentally strong and build trust."

"We finished strongly in the fourth quarter which didn't happen against Korea, it is a big positive for us," he added further.

Harmanpreet scored two goals from the penalty corner in the first half to give India a lead of 2-0. "As far as my drag-flick is concerned, even if I miss out on one or two shots, I know I will get more opportunities, and my focus is on trying to get those converted," Harmanpreet said on his penalty corner conversion.

Harmanpreet also stressed the fact that given the occasion of an India v/s Pakistan game, the team discussed sticking to the original game and not getting overwhelmed.

"We have always discussed before every match that we must not forget our original game. There will be pressure from the crowd. But, you will have to keep your responsibility and stay focused," he said.

India needs to maintain consistency

Indian coach Craig Fulton was happy with the team given they stuck to the original game plan and maintained the consistency.

"We played how we wanted to play and the boys were consistent," he said in the post-match press conference.

India has won four games in the tournament and their only draw came against Japan who they will face in the semi-finals on 11th August.

"We had consistency in each quarter, similar to the Japan game. We had a total of 29 circle penetrations but we failed to finish them. If we maintain the consistency displayed today (against Pakistan), it won't be tough for us in the semis," Fulton concluded.