Hockey Men's Nationals: Madhya Pradesh to face Punjab in the title clash
In a high-scoring semi-final day, Madhya Pradesh edged past Manipur, while Punjab got the better of host Uttar Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh and Punjab won their semi-final matches at the Senior Men National Championship 2025 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, and are just one step away from lifting the coveted title.
In the first semi-final match, Madhya Pradesh defeated Manipur (5-3) in a high-scoring match to seal their spot in the grand finale.
Captain Yousuf Affan (5’, 34’) and Ali Ahmad (7’, 15’) scored braces for Madhya Pradesh, while Mohammad Zaid Khan (49’) also contributed with a goal.
Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh (47’), Captain Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (50’), and Laishram Dipu Singh (53’) scored for Manipur.
Punjab edge past the hosts Uttar Pradesh
In the other semifinal match, Punjab emerged victorious over Uttar Pradesh with a scoreline of 4-3 in a closely contested game.
Jasjit Singh Kular (14’, 40’) registered a brace for Punjab, along with goals from Harjeet Singh (22’) and Jugraj Singh (45’).
For Uttar Pradesh, Sharda Nand Tiwari (41’, 43’) added two goals to his tally and Pawan Rajbhar also recorded a goal to his name, but unfortunately for them, they couldn’t find an equalizer in time.
Line-Ups for Final in Division ‘A’: 15th April 2025 (Tuesday)
3rd/4th Place: Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh - 5: 00 PM IST
Final: Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab - 7:00 PM IST