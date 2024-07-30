Olympic Games Paris 2024: Hockey Points Table, Standings, Total Points

Indian men's hockey team led by Harmanpreet Singh will be targeting consecutive podiums at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

India is placed in Pool B along with Australia, Belgium, Ireland, New Zealand and Argentina. Pool A consists of Great Britain, the Netherlands, France, Spain, South Africa, and Germany.

The top four teams from each pool will qualify for the knockout phase.

2024 Paris Olympics: Men's Hockey Points Table

Pool B

Rank Team Matches Played Wins Loss Draw Score Difference Points 1 India 3 2 0 1 3 7 2 Belgium 2 2 0 0 3 6 3 Australia 2 2 0 0 2 6 4 Argentina 2 0 1 1 -1 1 5 New Zealand 2 0 2 0 -2 0 6 Ireland 3 0 3 0 -5 0

Pool A

Rank Team Matches Played Win Loss Draw Score Difference Points 1 Netherlands 3 2 0 1 6 7 2 Germany 3 2 1 0 8 6 3 Great Britain 3 1 0 2 4 5 4 Spain 3 1 1 1 -2 4 5 South Africa 3 0 2 1 -6 1 6 France 3 0 2 1 -10 1

(Last Updated on 30th July 7:00 PM IST)