Olympic Games Paris 2024: Hockey Points Table, Standings, Total Points
Here is the points table for the men's hockey event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Indian men's hockey team led by Harmanpreet Singh will be targeting consecutive podiums at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
India is placed in Pool B along with Australia, Belgium, Ireland, New Zealand and Argentina. Pool A consists of Great Britain, the Netherlands, France, Spain, South Africa, and Germany.
The top four teams from each pool will qualify for the knockout phase.
2024 Paris Olympics: Men's Hockey Points Table
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Loss
|Draw
|Score Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|2
|Belgium
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|3
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|4
|Argentina
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|1
|5
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-2
|0
|6
|Ireland
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-5
|0
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Matches Played
|Win
|Loss
|Draw
|Score Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|7
|2
|Germany
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|6
|3
|Great Britain
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|4
|Spain
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-2
|4
|5
|South Africa
|3
|0
|2
|1
|-6
|1
|6
|France
|3
|0
|2
|1
|-10
|1
(Last Updated on 30th July 7:00 PM IST)
