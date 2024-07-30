Bg

India at Paris Olympics

Hockey

Here is the points table for the men's hockey event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Olympic Games Paris 2024: Hockey Points Table, Standings, Total Points
FILE PHOTO: The Indian men's hockey team players defending a penalty corner during a match at the FIH Pro League. 

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 30 July 2024 1:30 PM GMT

Indian men's hockey team led by Harmanpreet Singh will be targeting consecutive podiums at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

India is placed in Pool B along with Australia, Belgium, Ireland, New Zealand and Argentina. Pool A consists of Great Britain, the Netherlands, France, Spain, South Africa, and Germany.

The top four teams from each pool will qualify for the knockout phase.

2024 Paris Olympics: Men's Hockey Points Table

Pool B

RankTeamMatches PlayedWinsLossDrawScore DifferencePoints
1India320137
2 Belgium220036
3Australia220026
4Argentina 2011-11
5New Zealand2020-20
6Ireland3030-50

Pool A

RankTeamMatches PlayedWinLossDrawScore DifferencePoints
1Netherlands320167
2Germany321086
3Great Britain310245
4Spain3111-24
5South Africa3021-61
6France3021-101

(Last Updated on 30th July 7:00 PM IST)

