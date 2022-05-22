Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2022 - Preview, India Squad, Schedule, When to Watch, Live Stream

The Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2022 will kickstart from 23rd May 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia. A total of eight teams from across the Asian continent divided into two different groups will go head to head during the course of the 10-day event.

Here, we bring to you everything you need to know about Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2022:

What are the groups for Men's Hockey Asia Cup?

Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each for the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2022. The groups are:

Pool A - India, Pakistan, Japan and Indonesia

Pool B - Malaysia, South Korea, Bangladesh and Oman

What is the Indian team for Men's Hockey Asia Cup?

India has sent a second-string side led by veteran Birendra Lakra to the Asia Cup 2022. The men in blue will be coached by former Indian captain Sardar Singh, who will be on his first major assignment as a coach.

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (Captain), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (Vice Captain), Uttam Singh, S Karthi

What is India's schedule for Men's Hockey Asia Cup?

India will start their Men's Hockey Asia Cup campaign on the very first day of the event against Pakistan. They will later take on Japan and hosts Indonesia in their group stage matches.

23rd May 2022 - India v/s Pakistan

24th May 2022 - India v/s Japan

26th May 2022 - India v/s Indonesia

When to watch Men's Hockey Asia Cup?

All the group stage matches of India are expected to kickstart at 5pm IST.

Where to Watch Men's Hockey Asia Cup?

You can catch all the action from Men's Hockey Asia Cup in the Star Sports Network.

LIVE Stream

Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Men's Hockey Asia Cup, you can also LIVE stream all the matches on Disney+Hotstar.





