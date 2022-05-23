India and Pakistan play out a 1-1 draw LIVE: Men's Asia Cup Hockey — HIGHLIGHTS

Indian men's hockey team led by Birendra Lakra concede a last-moment equaliser to play out a draw against Pakistan in their opening match of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup on Monday. Despite winning eight penalty corners, India could convert just one thanks to Selvam Karthi in the first quarter. Pakistan, who missed on several occasions found their equaliser in the 59th minute of the match to level the tie.

