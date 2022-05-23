Hockey
India and Pakistan play out a 1-1 draw LIVE: Men's Asia Cup Hockey — HIGHLIGHTS
An Indian side led by Birendra Lakra plays out a 1-1 draw against their arch-rival Pakistan in the Hockey Men's Asia Cup.
Indian men's hockey team led by Birendra Lakra concede a last-moment equaliser to play out a draw against Pakistan in their opening match of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup on Monday. Despite winning eight penalty corners, India could convert just one thanks to Selvam Karthi in the first quarter. Pakistan, who missed on several occasions found their equaliser in the 59th minute of the match to level the tie.
- 23 May 2022 1:12 PM GMT
Full time | India 1-1 Pakistan
FULL TIME!
There goes the hooter and after a lot of drama in this match, India and Pakistan play out a draw. Both teams will rue the chances they have missed tonight.
- 23 May 2022 1:11 PM GMT
59'
Simranjeet tries to finish it off but was wide
- 23 May 2022 1:10 PM GMT
Pakistan equalise at the last moment
59'. GOALLLLL!
Abdul Rana scores for Pakistan at the dying moments of the match to level the scoreline and make a difference. The umpire checks the referral but the goal remains.
India 1-1 Pakistan
- 23 May 2022 1:07 PM GMT
Just a minute left into the clock, Pakistan have a PC!
- 23 May 2022 1:03 PM GMT
Pakistan keep their referral and India misses a chance here. Free hit for Pakistan.
- 23 May 2022 1:01 PM GMT
5 minutes to go and India have won another PC. Pakistan have asked for a video referral.
- 23 May 2022 12:59 PM GMT
53' Pawan Rajbhar loses possession near the Pakistani box and misses a chance to double the lead.
- 23 May 2022 12:55 PM GMT
10 minutes remain on the clock. Pakistan holding on to possession here trying to find the much-needed equaliser for their team.
- 23 May 2022 12:52 PM GMT
Saved by Karkera
46' We are into the final 15 minutes of the match. Ammad Butt was in the right position to deliver the ball into the net. But Suraj Karkera was absolutely brilliant on the goal to save it.