Men's Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: India v/s Indonesia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

After a horror start to their 2022 Asia Cup campaign, the Indian men's hockey team take on hosts Indonesia in their final group stage match. Though this is a must win match for Birendra Lakra and co, just a win won't be enough.

In order to have any hopes of qualifying for the next round, India will have to thrash Indonesia by a big margin besides hoping that their arch-rivals Pakistan fall to a loss against Japan.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!