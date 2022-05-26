Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Men's Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: India v/s Indonesia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's must-win clash against hosts Indonesia in Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2022.
After a horror start to their 2022 Asia Cup campaign, the Indian men's hockey team take on hosts Indonesia in their final group stage match. Though this is a must win match for Birendra Lakra and co, just a win won't be enough.
In order to have any hopes of qualifying for the next round, India will have to thrash Indonesia by a big margin besides hoping that their arch-rivals Pakistan fall to a loss against Japan.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Next Story