Men's hockey at Tokyo Olympics: Preview, Guide, Schedule, Indian players

The modern hockey game emerged way back in the mid-18th century in England, but its roots go way back 4,000 years ago when the crude form of hockey was played in Egypt and Ethiopia around 1000BC. At present, hockey is a popular sport that enjoys a fan base around the globe.



Preview

The inaugural edition of Olympic men's hockey was held in 1908 in London, with only six countries- England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Germany, and France. It was on and off till 1928, but it has been a regular feature at the Olympics since then.

If you ask your ancestors which country dominated the hockey at Olympics, the answer would be India because the Indian hockey team was such a dominant force to beat. Also, they lead the all-time medals table in hockey with 11 medals, including eight gold, and hold the record of most Olympic gold medals in which they won a record seven out of eight from 1928 to 1964.

Since 1968, various other teams have come to the fore, mainly from Southern Hemisphere like Australia, New Zealand. Australia has performed exceedingly well. Argentina was the winner at the last Olympics, but teams like Australia, Belgium, and the Netherlands are expected to finish on the podium this time around. Not to forget India, who will be the dark horses at this Olympics with their recent past performances on the global stage.

Guide

The men's hockey tournament at Tokyo Olympics will have twelve teams, and they are further divided into two groups of six nations, playing every team in their group once. Three points will be awarded for a victory, one for a draw. The top four teams in the group qualify for the quarterfinals. Let's look at the teams in each group

Group A

1. Argentina

2. Australia

3. India

4. Japan

5. New Zealand

6. Spain

Group B

1. Belgium

2. Canada

3. Germany

4. Great Britain

5. Netherlands

6. South Africa

Schedule

The men's hockey tournament at Tokyo Olympics is scheduled from 24 July to 6 August 2021 at Oi Seaside Park in Tokyo, Japan. Let's look at the schedule

Day 1, Saturday, 24 July (06:00 – 09:45) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group A - Japan vs Australia

Group B – Netherlands vs Belgium

Day 1, Saturday, 24 July (06:30 – 10:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group A – New Zealand vs India

Group B – Argentina vs Spain

Day 1, Saturday, 24 July (15:00 – 18:45) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group B – Great Britain vs South Africa

Day 1, Saturday, 24 July (15:30 – 19:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group A – Canada vs Germany

Day 2, Sunday, 25 July (15:00 – 18:45) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group A – India vs Australia

Group A – Spain vs New Zealand

Day 2, Sunday, 25 July (15:30 – 19:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group A – Japan vs Argentina

Group B – South Africa vs Netherlands

Day 3, Monday, 26 July (06:00 – 09:45) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group B – Germany vs Belgium

Group B – Great Britain vs Canada

Day 4, Sunday, 27 July (06:00 – 09:45) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group A – Argentina vs Australia

Group A – Japan vs New Zealand

Day 4, Tuesday, 27 July (06:30 – 10:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group A – India vs Spain

Group B – Germany vs Great Britain

Day 4, Tuesday, 27 July (15:00 – 18:45) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group B – Belgium vs South Africa

Group B – Netherlands vs Canada

Day 5, Wednesday, 28 July (15:00 – 18:45) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group A – Japan vs Spain

Day 5, Wednesday, 28 July (15:30 – 19:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group A – Australia vs New Zealand

Day 6, Thursday, 29 July (06:00 – 09:45) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group A – India vs Argentina

Group B – South Africa vs Germany

Day 6, Thursday, 29 July (06:30 – 10:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group B – Belgium vs Canada

Group B – Netherlands vs Great Britain

Day 7, Friday, 30 July (06:30 – 10:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group A – Australia vs Spain

Group B – Canada vs South Africa

Day 7, Friday, 30 July (15:00 – 18:45) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group A – Japan vs India

Group B – Germany vs Netherlands

Day 7, Friday, 30 July (15:30 – 19:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Group A – Argentina vs New Zealand

Group B – Belgium vs Great Britain

Day 8, Sunday, 1 August (06:00 – 10:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Day 8, Sunday, 1 August (15:00 – 19:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Quarterfinals (2 matches)

Day 9, Tuesday, 3 August (07:00 – 08:45) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Semi-final

Day 9, Tuesday, 3 August (15:30 – 17:15) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Semi-final

Day 10, Thursday, 5 August (07:00 – 08:45) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Bronze Medal Match

Day 10, Thursday, 5 August (15:30 – 17:40) IST (Indian Standard Time)

Men's Gold Medal Match

Men's Victory ceremony