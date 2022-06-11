Hockey
Men's FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE — India v Belgium - Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
The Indian men's hockey team returns to action in FIH Pro Hockey League on Saturday against Belgium. Follow The Bridge's LIVE updates from the match.
The Indian men's hockey team returns to action in the FIH Hockey Pro League as they take on the Olympic Champions Belgium in the first of the crucial two-legged contest on Saturday at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp. Currently placed second in the pool table with 27 points in 12 matches, the Indian team are coming off a successful home leg with a 5-4 win and a 3-5 loss against Spain. The Indian team went on to secure match points against every team they played- Argentina, England and Germany.
Follow The Bridge LIVE blog for all the updates from the match.
Live Updates
- 11 Jun 2022 2:54 PM GMT
India misses a chance on the counter.
- 11 Jun 2022 2:53 PM GMT
Belgium wins another penalty corner.
- 11 Jun 2022 2:50 PM GMT
Belgium wins first penalty corner after a foul by Indian defence.
- 11 Jun 2022 2:48 PM GMT
Both teams won and lost the ball in the middle of the ground. It's all happening,