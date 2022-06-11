Men's FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE — India v Belgium - Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

The Indian men's hockey team returns to action in the FIH Hockey Pro League as they take on the Olympic Champions Belgium in the first of the crucial two-legged contest on Saturday at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp. Currently placed second in the pool table with 27 points in 12 matches, the Indian team are coming off a successful home leg with a 5-4 win and a 3-5 loss against Spain. The Indian team went on to secure match points against every team they played- Argentina, England and Germany.

Follow The Bridge LIVE blog for all the updates from the match.