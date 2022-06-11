CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Men's FIH Hockey Pro League LIVE — India v Belgium - Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

The Indian men's hockey team returns to action in FIH Pro Hockey League on Saturday against Belgium. Follow The Bridge's LIVE updates from the match.

Indian mens hockey team (Source: Hockey India)
X

Indian men's hockey team (Source: Hockey India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-11T20:24:35+05:30

The Indian men's hockey team returns to action in the FIH Hockey Pro League as they take on the Olympic Champions Belgium in the first of the crucial two-legged contest on Saturday at the Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp. Currently placed second in the pool table with 27 points in 12 matches, the Indian team are coming off a successful home leg with a 5-4 win and a 3-5 loss against Spain. The Indian team went on to secure match points against every team they played- Argentina, England and Germany.

Follow The Bridge LIVE blog for all the updates from the match.

Live Updates

>Load More
Hockey Hockey India FIH Hockey Pro League Indian Hockey 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X