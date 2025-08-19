Men's Hockey Asia Cup: Check out complete schedule

The schedule for the upcoming 2025 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup was announced on Tuesday.

The much anticipated hockey tournament is scheduled to take place in Rajgir, Bihar from August 29 to September 7.

India have drawn in Pool A alongside Japan, China and Kazakhstan while Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei complete the Pool B line up.

Hosts India will take on China in the opening round on August 29.

In the absence of Pakistan, the organisers extended an invitation to Bangladesh to fill the vacant spot.

Pakistan have pulled out of the continental event citing security reasons following the heightened tensions with India in recent times.

Meanwhile, Oman also have pulled out from the event. While there has been no official confirmation on the reason for their withdrawal, Kazakhstan has replaced them in the schedule released.

The tournament serves as a qualifier for the 2026 Men’s Hockey World Cup, with the winner slated to directly qualify for the global event.

Schedule:

29 August

Malaysia v Bangladesh (Pool B)

Korea v Chinese Taipei (Pool B)

Japan v Kazakhstan (Pool A)

India v China (Pool A)

30 August

Bangladesh v Chinese Taipei (Pool B)

Korea v Malaysia (Pool B)

31 August

China v Kazakhstan (Pool A)

Japan v India (Pool A)

1 September

Bangladesh v Korea (Pool B)

Malaysia v Chinese Taipei (Pool B)

China v Japan (Pool A)

India v Kazakhstan (Pool A)

3 September

5/8th place match

Super 4s Pool match

Super 4s Pool match

4 September

5/8th place match

Super 4s Pool match

Super 4s Pool match

6 September

7/8th place match

Super 4s Pool match

Super 4s Pool match

7 September

5/6th place match

3/4th place match

Final