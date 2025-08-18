Bangladesh likely to replace Pakistan in men’s hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir

Bangladesh is set to replace Pakistan in the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup hockey, scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 29, if Pakistan fails to confirm its participation within the next two days, a senior Hockey India official said on Monday.

While the Indian government has assured visas for Pakistani players, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has expressed reluctance to travel to India, citing security concerns.

In response, the organisers have already extended an invitation to Bangladesh to fill the potential vacancy.

“The Indian government has said visas will be provided to the Pakistani players, but if they are unwilling to come, it is beyond our control. Bangladesh has been invited to participate in their place, but we expect clarity in the next 48 hours,” the Hockey India official said as per PTI.

The uncertainty over Pakistan’s participation follows heightened tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and led to India’s Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps across the border.

The PHF had earlier suggested moving the tournament to a neutral venue.

Along with hosts India, the Asia Cup will feature China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Oman, and Chinese Taipei. The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 Men’s Hockey World Cup.