Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India v/s Kazakhstan – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Men's Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: Having already booked a spot in the Super 4s, Harmanpreet Singh and his men will take on Kazakhstan in Rajgir on Monday.

The encounter, though a mere formality as far as the tournament is concerned, is still significant. It is an opportunity for India to enter the Super 4s undefeated.

India has displayed a dominant performance in group stages so far, winning all three of its outings to top Pool A.

Kazakhstan, meanwhile, will look to put up a strong, spirited fight in front of a roaring Rajgir crowd.

