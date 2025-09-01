Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India v/s Kazakhstan – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow for all the LIVE updates from the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 India vs Afganistan.

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India v/s Kazakhstan – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 1 Sep 2025 3:39 PM GMT

Men's Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: Having already booked a spot in the Super 4s, Harmanpreet Singh and his men will take on Kazakhstan in Rajgir on Monday.

The encounter, though a mere formality as far as the tournament is concerned, is still significant. It is an opportunity for India to enter the Super 4s undefeated.

India has displayed a dominant performance in group stages so far, winning all three of its outings to top Pool A.

Kazakhstan, meanwhile, will look to put up a strong, spirited fight in front of a roaring Rajgir crowd.

Stay tuned as we bring you updates from Rajgir.

Meanwhile, keep an eye on the points table and standings — with every match shaping the Super 4s.

Remember to tune in at 7:30PM.

LIVE:

Live Updates

2025-09-01 13:30:29
>Load More
HockeyHockey IndiaHockey Asia CupIndian SportsHarmanpreet SinghManpreet Singh
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick