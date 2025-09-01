Hockey
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India v/s Kazakhstan – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow for all the LIVE updates from the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 India vs Afganistan.
Men's Hockey Asia Cup LIVE: Having already booked a spot in the Super 4s, Harmanpreet Singh and his men will take on Kazakhstan in Rajgir on Monday.
The encounter, though a mere formality as far as the tournament is concerned, is still significant. It is an opportunity for India to enter the Super 4s undefeated.
India has displayed a dominant performance in group stages so far, winning all three of its outings to top Pool A.
Kazakhstan, meanwhile, will look to put up a strong, spirited fight in front of a roaring Rajgir crowd.
Stay tuned as we bring you updates from Rajgir.
Meanwhile, keep an eye on the points table and standings — with every match shaping the Super 4s.
Remember to tune in at 7:30PM.
LIVE:
Live Updates
- 1 Sep 2025 3:39 PM GMT
Q3: Four goals for India
India has scored almost at will. They have completely outclassed Kazakhstan in all departments — attack, midfield control, and defensive organization. At the end of third quarter, India leads 11-0. Sukhjeet gets his hat-trick.
- 1 Sep 2025 3:30 PM GMT
Another hat-trick! India 11-0
Sukhjeet (15', 32', 38') become the second player after Abhishek to score a hat-trick. India's attacking dominance continues as they lead 11-0.
- 1 Sep 2025 3:27 PM GMT
Double digit for India
The Indian team has unleashed a wave of goals. Rajinder (32'), Sukhjeet (32') and two penalty corners! India leads 10-0.
- 1 Sep 2025 3:16 PM GMT
Q3: India starts with a Penalty Stroke!
Jugraj Singh to take it.
- 1 Sep 2025 3:05 PM GMT
HALF TIME: India leads 7-0!
A massive lead for India. The team had scored 3 goals in the first quarter, returned to get 4 more on the board. They have dominated in the match so far.
Goal scorers: Abhishek (5', 8', 20'), Sukhjeet (15'), Jugraj (24'), Harmanpreet (26') and Amit Rohidas (29').
- 1 Sep 2025 3:00 PM GMT
Agymtay makes a solo run and Harmanpreet chases him. He takes a shot. That was close!
- 1 Sep 2025 2:57 PM GMT
26' Harmanpreet converts PC
Another fumble by Kazakhstan in the circle and India gets another PC. Hardik to inject this time and Harmanpreet joins the list of scorers in 26th minute. India leads 6-0.