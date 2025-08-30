Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Points table, standings, results & updates

The 12th edition of the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is underway at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, from 29 August to 7 September 2025.

Organized by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), the tournament features eight teams divided into two pools, with the top two from each group progressing to the Super 4s stage.

This Asia Cup is particularly significant as the winner earns a direct qualification spot for the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.

South Korea, the defending champions from 2022, are aiming to retain their crown, while hosts India are seeking to reclaim continental supremacy on home soil.

Tournament Format

Preliminary Round: 2 pools (A & B), 4 teams each.

Super 4s: Top 2 teams from each pool qualify.

Final & 3rd Place Playoff: Decided after the Super 4s.

Classification Matches: Decide rankings for 5th–8th places.

Points Table – Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Pool A:

Pos Team Played Win Draw Loss GF GA GD Points 1 Japan 1 1 0 0 7 0 +7 3 2 India 1 1 0 0 4 3 +1 3 3 China 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0 4 Kazakhstan 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0

Pool B:

Pos Team Played Win Draw Loss GF GA GD Points 1 South Korea 1 1 0 0 7 0 +7 3 2 Malaysia 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3 3 Banglaesh 2 1 0 1 9 7 +2 3 4 Chinese Taipe 2 0 0 2 3 15 -12 0

Last updated - 30 August 4:30 PM IST