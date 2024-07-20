Australia's Matt Dawson sacrifices finger to compete in Paris Olympics

Australian hockey player Matt Dawson has made a huge sacrifice to ensure his participation in the upcoming Paris Olympics by choosing to amputate part of his finger.

The decision came after Dawson, 30, broke the ring finger of his right hand, jeopardizing his chance to compete.

Dawson, a key member of Australia's silver medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics, faced a critical decision when doctors advised him to either let his finger recover or have the top cut off. He chose the latter and will be undergoing surgery this week.

"I made an informed decision with the plastic surgeon at the time not only for the opportunity to play in Paris but for life after as well," Dawson explained to Australia's Channel 7.

"The best option was for me to take the top of my finger off. It's a bit of a change at the moment and an exciting challenge, I guess," he added.

Australian coach Colin Batch praised Dawson’s dedication, and said, "It's not something a coach can decide for a player. Full marks to Matt. Obviously, he's really committed to playing in Paris. I'm not sure I would have done it, but he's done it, so great."

Dawson remains humble about his situation, adding, “There are plenty of other issues and other people going on with other stuff in their lives that are bigger than losing a finger, so I’m very fortunate that it’s just a little bit of my finger.”

This isn’t the first time Dawson has faced adversity. He previously suffered a severe eye injury after being struck by a hockey stick six years ago.

Australia will face the Rio 2016 champions, Argentina, in their opening match of Paris 2024 on July 27.