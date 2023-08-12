Rise of Speedy Tigers: Malaysia sustains Olympic dream at ACT

Chennai: The bench of the Malaysian men's hockey team was ecstatic after the full-time whistle on Friday as the ‘Speedy Tigers’ knocked out defending champions South Korea to set up a final with India in the Asian Champions Trophy.

The happiness and joy come from the fact that Malaysia has reached the final of the continental championship for the first time and is on the verge of winning their second trophy in nine months.

Malaysia created history by winning their first-ever Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in November when they defeated South Korea 3-2 in the final.

Known for its speed and flashy hockey, Malaysia has been on a constant rise since their Asian Games silver medal-winning display in 2018 in Indonesia, where they lost to Japan in the final.

Behind India and South Korea, Malaysia have been the third-best Asian hockey team for a long time and keep fighting Japan and Pakistan for the spot.

But Malaysia's international success has been scant, and they could not qualify for the Olympics since 2000.

Focus on mental strength

While the team has earned the nickname ‘Speedy Tigers’, coach Arul Anthoni Selvaraj is not very fond of it.

“I know we are called the Speedy Tigers, but it doesn't really excite me,” he told The Bridge.



“I want them to be fast mentally so that they can quickly function and tackle match situations. I want their minds to get quicker like computer software,” stressed Arul.

Arul, who took over from Roelant Oltmans in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, guided Malaysia's resurgence, with the team making a runners-up finish in the 2022 Asia Cup and winning the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on home soil for the first time.

Full Time

Malaysia blazes into the finals with a flawless victory!

Malaysia has also broken into the top ten of world rankings and also played the 2023 world cup in Odisha.



One of the key reasons for the resurrection of Malaysia in Asian hockey has been Arul's prudent decision-making and inclusion of players in everything related to the team. Arul, known as the 'players' coach', believes in engaging his players off the field too.

“I think I created a culture which is transparent and involves the players. I am a Malaysian who has travelled across the world understanding international hockey, and it has helped me change my mindset and approach to the game,” he said.

Arul, alongside goalkeeping coach and Malaysian legend Kumrpar Subramaniam and Australian legends Glenn Turner and Kieran Govers, is eyeing their first Olympic berth in 23 years.

Malaysia, who last played at the Millennium Olympics in Sydney, lost a golden chance to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after enduring a tough loss in the penalty shootout against Japan in the 2018 Asian Games.

Olympics qualification - A realistic dream

When the Malaysian team turned up in Chennai, coach Arul promised that his team would surprise everyone, and Malaysia, with the Asian Champions Trophy reaching business end, sustained his words by reaching the final as they thrashed South Korea 6-2 in the semifinals.

Malaysia defeated every team in the tournament, barring hosts India. Sustaining the momentum of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and now with a podium finish at the Asian Champions Trophy, Malaysia will fittingly target the eluding Olympic berth at Asian Games in China next month.

When asked about the qualification for Paris Olympics, Arul said, “If you look at us, we have improved in many areas. We have moved beyond speed and also worked hard on our defence.

Out of 18 goals they scored in the continental championship, 12 of them came from on-field build-up, demonstrating their fluency and accuracy in scoring field goals. And thus far, they conceded ten goals from six games, with five coming in one game, against India, their opponents in the final.

Asked what has changed the dynamics, goalkeeping coach Kumar Subramaniam said, “We have more competition for one position, and it elevates the game of all the players.”

“For instance, when I used to play, there was hardly any competition for the position of goalkeeper. But now we have three goalkeepers who keep pushing each other,” Subramaniam explained.



Another motivation for the team is to change the complexion of their Asian Games medals that they won four years back. Subramaniam mentioned that their loss in the Asiad final against Japan in Jakarta four years back is still fresh, and the team is determined to avenge that.

The result of the final against India can be anything but one thing is for sure, Malaysia has been playing top-notch hockey in the last few months, and their Asian Champions Trophy momentum going into the Asian Games will be crucial for their Olympic dream.