A look back at all the times India hosted Men's Hockey World Cup
We take a lookback at the all the years that India has hosted the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup.
The FIH Hockey World Cup is a quadrennial world championship for men's hockey organized by the FIH. With India, specifically the state of Odisha, gearing up for the 15th edition of it, we take a sideways glance at the instances when India has played host before and the particulars of those editions.
Edition V- Bombay, India
The event took place from 29 December 1981 to 12 January 1982 in Bombay, India. A total of 12 teams participated, and Pakistan won the tournament for the third time. India failed to qualify for the semis after finishing third in Pool B behind Australia and the Netherlands. India stood fifth in the final standings of the tournament.
Edition XII- Delhi, India
The 12th edition of the World Cup was held between February 28 and March 13 in 2010 in the national capital. The Kookaburras (Australia) won their second title, previously having won it in 1986. India finished fourth in Pool B and went on to finish the tournament in the eighth position.
Edition XIV- Bhubaneshwar, India
The previous, 14th edition of the World Cup was held with pomp and splendor at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, India, between November 28 and December 16, 2018. India reached the quarterfinals after finishing first in Pool C. Belgium, earned their spot in the finals the hard way and won their maiden title despite finishing second in Pool C behind India at the group stage of the tournament.
India and the World Cup
India has had only 3 podium finishes at the World Cup: winners in the 1975 World Cup held in Kuala Lumpur, runners-up in the 1973 World Cup held in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and third place at the inaugural 1971 World Cup held in Barcelona, Spain.
