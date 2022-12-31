A look back at all the times India hosted Men's Hockey World Cup

The FIH Hockey World Cup is a quadrennial world championship for men's hockey organized by the FIH. With India, specifically the state of Odisha, gearing up for the 15th edition of it, we take a sideways glance at the instances when India has played host before and the particulars of those editions.



Edition V- Bombay, India

1982 Pakistan Team with the Trophy

The event took place from 29 December 1981 to 12 January 1982 in Bombay, India. A total of 12 teams participated, and Pakistan won the tournament for the third time. India failed to qualify for the semis after finishing third in Pool B behind Australia and the Netherlands. India stood fifth in the final standings of the tournament.



Edition XII- Delhi, India

2010 Australian Team with the Trophy

The 12th edition of the World Cup was held between February 28 and March 13 in 2010 in the national capital. The Kookaburras (Australia) won their second title, previously having won it in 1986. India finished fourth in Pool B and went on to finish the tournament in the eighth position.



Edition XIV- Bhubaneshwar, India

2018 Belgium Team with their Maiden Title

The previous, 14th edition of the World Cup was held with pomp and splendor at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, India, between November 28 and December 16, 2018. India reached the quarterfinals after finishing first in Pool C. Belgium, earned their spot in the finals the hard way and won their maiden title despite finishing second in Pool C behind India at the group stage of the tournament.



Edition XV- Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela, India



The Kalinga at Bhubaneshwar and Birsa Munda Stadium at Rourkela will play host to the upcoming 15th edition of the FIH Hockey World Cup from January 13–29, 2023. India is placed in Pool D alongside England, Spain, and Wales.



India and the World Cup

India has had only 3 podium finishes at the World Cup: winners in the 1975 World Cup held in Kuala Lumpur, runners-up in the 1973 World Cup held in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and third place at the inaugural 1971 World Cup held in Barcelona, Spain.

The 1975 World Cup Champions- Team India

Can the hosts do it?



So far, only the Netherlands (1973 and 1998) and Germany (2006) have accomplished the feat of bringing home the trophy on home soil. Will the fourth time be the charm for the Indian contingent, and will they break the pattern and bring home the trophy this time? Only time will tell.