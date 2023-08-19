Junior Indian hockey team thrashes Spain 6-2 in four-nations tournament

Indian junior men's hockey team came back from behind to defeat Spain 6-2 and start the 4-Nations Tournament with a big win on Friday.

Rohit (28th, 45th minute) and Sudeep Chirmako (35th, 58th minute) scored a brace each aided by Amandeep Lakra (25th minute), and Boby Dhami Singh (53rd minute) to complete the comeback for the Indian team.

Spain went up in the first minute as Nicolas Alvarez scored a field goal to shock India. While India continued their attack after going down, the Spanish defense held on throughout the first quarter.

The Indian team went down further in the 23rd minute as Spain doubled their lead with Corominas adding another field goal.

Team India fought back from two goals down to defeat Spain 6-2 in a thrilling match in the 4 Nations Tournament Dusseldorf 2023.

India started the comeback with Amandeep Lakra scoring from a penalty corner and Rohit equalizing in the 28th minute to bring parity at half-time.



India came with more intent after the half-time and in the 35th minute, Chirmako scored a field goal to put India ahead in the contest for the first time. The third quarter came to a close with Rohit scoring a late goal from a penalty corner as India extended their lead.

While Spain tried their best to cut down the deficit, Boby Dhami Singh increased India's lead with a field goal in the 53rd minute. Chirmako struck again in the 58th minute to put the final nail in the coffin and hand over a 6-2 win to the Indian team.

India will next play hosts Germany on Saturday.