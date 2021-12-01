Hockey
Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE - India score first vs Belgium in Quarter Finals - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow LIVE updates from India's quarterfinal clash against Belgium in the Men's Junior World Cup 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from India's quarterfinal clash against Belgium as the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 moves to the knockout phase in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Wednesday.
India made a comeback with consecutive victories against Canada and Poland to roar back from a defeat in the opening match of the group stages against France. One of the pre-tournament favourites, India will face their toughest test yet when they take on one of their old rivals. While India have lost to Belgium in crunch encounters at the senior level in recent years, recent history is on the junior Indian team's side - they prevailed in the 2016 Junior World Cup final.
Live match begins at 7:30 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 1 Dec 2021 2:37 PM GMT
Sharda Nand Tiwari - The deadlock-breaker
Sharda Nand Tiwari's strike the difference between India and Belgium now with the first half coming to a close with India looking more and more in control of the game. With 5 minutes left in the 2nd Quarter, it's India 1-0 Belgium.
- 1 Dec 2021 2:32 PM GMT
21' - India draw first blood, India 1-0 Belgium
Penalty corner for India! Sanjay with a long run. His pass earns India the first PC of the match. And it's a GOAL for India from the PC. Sharda Tiwari the goalscorer!
- 1 Dec 2021 2:29 PM GMT
19' - India 0-0 Belgium, chances at both ends
What a start to the second quarter! Stockbroekx almost breakxs Indian hearts with a strong drive into the Indian circle before Sanjay makes a last-ditch interception inches in front of goal. Now there's a very heavy tackle on captain Vivek, who is knocked out on the sidelines. Free hit for India. Hundal now with an Indian attack. His shot is just wide of goal.
- 1 Dec 2021 2:23 PM GMT
End of Quarter 1: India 0-0 Belgium
Ravichandra with some fancy stickwork before India get a great chance with Hundal getting a clear shot on goal before a last-second tackle. As the first quarter comes to a close, India again with a big chance. Shot! Saved by the keeper. Strong finish to the quarter by the hosts.
- 1 Dec 2021 2:20 PM GMT
12' - India grow into match
India getting closer and closer to the Belgian goal, their goalkeeper needed to make his first clearance of the match in the 8th minute. Belgium still shading the possession but the crowd finding their way into the match more and more.
- 1 Dec 2021 2:16 PM GMT
7' - India 0-0 Belgium
A long aerial ball from the Indian half gets the Bhubaneshwar crowd buzzing for the first time. Now the Indian midfield has some space, keeping more of the possession. Belgium suddenly make a darting run through the middle and make another strong attack, but the Indian defence clears. Sanjay now intercepts and gets an Indian counter attack going. A ball floats across the Belgian attack from Vishnukant but the intended pass does not find its mark.
- 1 Dec 2021 2:11 PM GMT
3' - Belgium begin strongly
Off we go! Belgium with the possession in the opening minute. A pacy attack from the right from the team in red. In the 2nd minute, another strong attack through the middle from Belgium. Now Prashant needed to come out of goal and clear it from danger. India still without a sight of the ball.
- 1 Dec 2021 2:04 PM GMT
India vs Belgium: Match begins
A rematch of the gold medal match in Lucknow from 5 years ago. Time for the two teams to walk out. India in blue. Belgium in red. The winners of this match to face Germany in the semifinal. Here we go!
- 1 Dec 2021 1:46 PM GMT
India vs Belgium: Starting Line-up
Final few minutes before the match...
- 1 Dec 2021 1:01 PM GMT
Rallying behind the boys in blue
Dilip Tirkey says he his confident the Indian team will play beautiful hockey today and make it to the semifinals.