Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE - India stunned by France in 1st Half - Updates, score, results, blog

Hosts India will be looking to defend their Junior Hockey World Cup title at Bhubaneswar's magnificent Kalinga Stadium as they begin their campaign with a group match against France on Wednesday.



The Indian team is being led by Vivek Sagar Prasad. India's victory in the 2016 edition of the Junior World Cup came after 14 years, but the upward trend in Indian hockey since then, coupled with the fact that a few teams like England have pulled out of the tournament, makes India one of the clear favourites.

