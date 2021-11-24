Hockey
Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE - India stunned by France in 1st Half - Updates, score, results, blog
The Junior Hockey World Cup begins on Wednesday at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. India take on France in their first match. Follow Live Updates:
Hosts India will be looking to defend their Junior Hockey World Cup title at Bhubaneswar's magnificent Kalinga Stadium as they begin their campaign with a group match against France on Wednesday.
The Indian team is being led by Vivek Sagar Prasad. India's victory in the 2016 edition of the Junior World Cup came after 14 years, but the upward trend in Indian hockey since then, coupled with the fact that a few teams like England have pulled out of the tournament, makes India one of the clear favourites.
- 24 Nov 2021 4:02 PM GMT
India score! France lead by 5-3, 3 minutes left
Maninder into the circle...one-on-one with the keeper...beats him. But the shot hits the top bar and goes out. Luck continues to elude India.
Less than 5 minutes on the clock now. India drive forward still, now hoping against hope, and aiming to reduce their goal deficit with eventual qualification into the semis on their mind. Consecutive PCs awarded to India. And India score! Sanjay with the drag flick again. 3 minutes left on the clock.
- 24 Nov 2021 3:56 PM GMT
Clement scores hat-trick, India 2-5 down with 7 minutes left
French captain Timothee Clement has scored the first hat-trick of the Junior World Cup. His three goals are what separates pre-tournament favourites India and underdogs France with around 7 minutes left in the match. The hosts still look stunned at this French dispatch.
- 24 Nov 2021 3:52 PM GMT
France score again, lead 5-2 with 11 minutes left
Last quarter begins. Prashant Chauhan replaced by Pawan for the last 15 minutes. India did strike back twice in quick succession in the 1st quarter. They need to do it again, and they need to do it fast.
But it's the French side who make the first few attempts of the quarter. Ravichandran shows great stickwork to enter the French D, comes up with a back pass, but the Indian attempt go just wide. A frantic start to the fourth quarter.
Goal! France score again! The scorer makes his way past three Indian defenders and the goalkeeper and scores.
- 24 Nov 2021 3:47 PM GMT
End of 3rd Quarter: France 4-2 India
Ravichandran saves India the blushes in the dying seconds of the third quarter. France weaved their way into the Indian circle once again, but defender Ravichandran makes the decisive interception. Prashant Chauhan with another save as the quarter ends.
15 minutes left. Two goals down. Defending champions India look stunned and with no way back against the underdogs.
- 24 Nov 2021 3:44 PM GMT
France continue domination in 3rd Quarter
France mount the attacks. Now, with 6 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter, India get another PC. Vishnukant Singh waits to inject the delivery. A drag flick! Saved! The shot beats the keeper, but defender Degulion makes a goal-line interception. Jubilation in French ranks.
India, under pressure, look to control possession, but their attacks seem to be much more one-dimensional than the French. Looking to scoop the ball into the final third of the field without much creativity. The French swapping flanks more often and looking for more diverse ways into the Indian circle.
2 minutes left in Q3
- 24 Nov 2021 3:35 PM GMT
3rd Quarter: Clements scores again, France 4-2 India
The second half begins just like the first half. Timothy Clements the man of the moment again. The captain of the French side, the drag flick specialist, scores again, and France are 4-2 up with just 2 minutes gone in the 3rd quarter.
India now look to slow down the game. Controlling more of the possession. Siwach with an attack as the hosts try a scoop from the midfield, Maninder dives in to get a deflection. Just misses... 2 goals down, time running down on the clock now.
- 24 Nov 2021 3:26 PM GMT
Surprised by France's performance: Dileep Tirkey
'Surprised to see how France started the match, I haven't seen France play like this before. It can be said they have dominated the match so far. India is having to fight to equalize. France look fitter as a side, India need to come up with more energy in the 2nd half,' says Dilip Tirkey.
- 24 Nov 2021 3:23 PM GMT
Half Time: France 3-2 India
The Indians try to take their time as the first half winds down. The half-time hooter goes. France up by a solitary goal.
The fastest game of the World Cup so far, with the French team having stunned the hosts with their speed of play. Goalkeeper Prashant Chauhan has been the player of the match so far for India.
- 24 Nov 2021 3:14 PM GMT
France on the attack in Q2
Bornac earns another PC, France now swing things again with Indian defenders holding on to the ball too long. Prashant saves as the PC comes in! Another PC. France are all over India in these few minutes. Clement with another drag flick! Over the goal. India survive. Prashant tries to calm his defenders down. Maninder now with an attack as India counter attack, but the shot flies wide.
France 3-2, 3 minutes left in the 2nd Quarter.
- 24 Nov 2021 3:08 PM GMT
France score! France 3-2 India, 6 minutes left in Q2
Berier weaves into the semi-circle. And again, Prashant Chauhan is up to the job. Wins a one-on-one situation. Now India counter at the speed of light. Uttam Singh drives the attack forward from the left flank, but a French defender makes a last-gasp interception in the circle.
France's attacks look a lot slower than how they started the match. India with the lion's share of the possession. Now France have a PC. Their first PC with 7 minutes left in Q2. A drag flick by Timothy Clement! And France score. Get back in the lead. 6 minutes left in Q2.