Men's FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: Preview, When, Where to Watch, Live Streaming

The much-awaited Men's Junior Hockey World Cup is set to kick off on 24th November. Belgium and South Africa will kick off the proceedings on Day 1. India will also be in action on the same day at 7:30 pm as they take on France in the first match. Being the defending champions, India will be looking to win the tournament for the second time after their historic win in the 2016 edition at Lucknow. Certain big guns such as Australia, New Zealand, and England are missing from this year's tournament.

Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 23, 2021

What are the Groups?

Group A

Belgium, Malaysia, Chile, and South Africa

Group B



India, Canada France, and Poland

Group C



Netherlands, Spain, Korea, and the U.S.A

Group D



Germany, Pakistan, Argentina, and Egypt





What is India's schedule?

India will be playing three group stage matches before the elimination rounds:

1)India v France-24th November at 7:30 pm IST

2)India v Canada-25th November at 7:30 pm IST

3)India v Poland-26th November at 7:30 pm IST

Where to watch?

There is no official telecast network that has been stated for this tournament. Online streams might be available