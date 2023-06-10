Women's Junior Asia Cup: A look at India's performance in history

The Indian women's hockey team, on Saturday, made their way into the final of the 2023 Junior Asia Cup being held in Japan. This is only the second time that the women in blue have made it to the final to the continental event.

Here, we take a look at how India has performed in the Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup, which was held for the first in 19992.

1992 (Bronze Medal)



In the first-ever edition of the Women's Junior Asia Cup, India clinched the bronze medal under the leadership of Rekha Bhide. They defeated Japan 2-1 in the bronze medal contest.

1996

India did not send a team to the second edition of the Women's Junior Asia Cup held in 1996. This remains the only edition of the continental event where India did not participate.

2000 (Bronze medal)



India returned to the competition with a bronze medal at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2000. Much like the inaugural edition, India registered a win over Japan in the bronze medal contest - this time by a margin of 3-1.

2004 (Bronze medal)



India hosted the Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup for the first time in 2004. The tournament was held in Hyderabad and India once again clinched the bronze medal with a 2-0 win over Japan.

2008 (Bronze medal)



The tournament went back to Kuala Lumpur in 2008 and India once again returned with a bronze medal with a 3-1 win over Japan.

2012 (Sliver medal)



The 2012 edition held in Bangkok, Thailand, remains India's best-ever performance in the Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup. Having entered the final of the continental event for the first time ever, the women in blue went down to China with a margin of 2-5.

2015



The 2015 Women's Junior Asia Cup was the first edition of the tournament, with India failing to achieve a podium. India finished fourth following a hard-fought 2-3 loss against South Korea.



