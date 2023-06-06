Hockey
Women's Junior Asia Cup HIGHLIHTS: India hold Korea to draw - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against South Korea at the Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup.
After two thumping victories in their first two matches, India takes on South Korea in their third match of the 2023 Women' Junior Asia Cup Hockey.

- 6 Jun 2023 6:35 AM GMT
- 6 Jun 2023 6:32 AM GMT
FULL TIME!
There goes the hooter and that's the end of this exciting contest between India and South Korea. India came back from two goals down to hold Korea for a draw.
IND 2-2 KOR
- 6 Jun 2023 6:26 AM GMT
54' - INDIA DRAW LEVEL!
India take advantage of that penalty stroke and have drawn level. With over 5 minutes left, this match has just come alive!
IND 2-2 KOR
- 6 Jun 2023 6:23 AM GMT
54' - India miss PC!
A stick tackle on Rutuja earns India a PC. The injection, once again, is terrible, however India have managed to earn a Penalty Stroke out of it.
- 6 Jun 2023 6:18 AM GMT
49' - Good stuff from Korean goalkeeper
India with a dangerous play in front of the goal, but the Korean goalkeeper averts the danger with a beautiful kick.
- 6 Jun 2023 6:13 AM GMT
END OF THIRD QUARTER!
India continued their hard toil in the third quarter but they have eventually managed to pull one back, thanks to Deepika Soreng. Aditi and Vaishnavi too played their part in front of the goal with a couple of saves and interceptions from Korean PCs.
A lot to play for as India come out on the other side of this short break.
IND 1-2 KOR
- 6 Jun 2023 6:10 AM GMT
43' - INDIA SCOREEE!
India have finally managed to score. A defensive lapse from Korea leaves Deepika Soreng open with the ball inside the circle and she does not make any mistake.
Is this the impetus India needed in this contest?
IND 1-2 KOR
- 6 Jun 2023 6:08 AM GMT
43' - Double SAVE from Aditi!
Yet another PC for Korea, and Aditi once again stands tall for India. She first blocks the dragflick, which is hit straight to her, before putting the rebound away as well.
- 6 Jun 2023 6:06 AM GMT
41' - A terrible PC this for India
India get a PC, but the injection is so terrible that the ball does not even reach the dragflicker. Poor, poor!
- 6 Jun 2023 5:59 AM GMT
35' - Vaishnavi intercepts again
PC for Korea, this time Vaishnavi rushes down and intercepts cleanly once again for India.