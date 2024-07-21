Jarmanpreet Singh: The defender who defied the odds

The team's aim is to change the color of our Olympic medal to gold," says Jarmanpreet Singh, who is gearing up for the Paris Olympics.

Singh, an Indian field hockey player from Punjab, is set to make his debut as an Olympian at the 2024 Summer Olympics, representing the Indian field hockey team.

Early life

Jarmanpreet Singh was born on July 8, 1996, in Amritsar, Punjab.

His journey in hockey began at the Jalandhar’s Surjit Singh Hockey Academy, named after the late India skipper and member of the 1975 World Cup-winning side.

As a promising 18-year-old, Singh was picked for the Punjab franchise of the now-halted Hockey India League (HIL), providing him the chance to play alongside some of the world's best players.

During his junior days, Singh was touted as the next big thing in Indian hockey.

A sturdy and skillful player, his ability to create rapid chances from the right flank made him an automatic choice for the Indian junior team after his debut in 2011. He was part of the Indian junior team at the Junior World Cup in 2016.

The setback



In January 2015, Singh's world fell apart due to a failed dope test, leading to a two-year ban.

An injection administered by a doctor in his village for lower back pain was the cause of this setback, taking away a precious phase in his burgeoning career.

"It was not easy," recalls Singh, now an income tax officer. "It was one of my darkest phases, with many uncertainties. Players don’t usually emerge from a setback like this. To sit out of matches for two years is a big gap in the sport."

Road to redemption

Despite the challenges, Singh remained persistent and focused on making a comeback. "I knew I had to bounce back. I don’t think I could have done this without a strong domestic structure where I could show the selectors that I still had it in me," he reflects.

In 2018, after the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship, Singh was among the 50 probables in the camp.

He made his senior international debut at the 2018 Men's Hockey Champions Trophy in Breda, where India won the silver medal.

His journey continued with numerous accolades. Singh's medal record includes a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, a silver medal at the 2018 Champions Trophy in Breda, gold medals at the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018 (Muscat) and 2023 (Chennai), a bronze medal at the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, and a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Indian men's hockey team after winning the gold in Hangzhou

Major achievements



Singh's journey continued with numerous accolades. He won a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and has been a key player in various international tournaments. His medal record includes:

- Asian Games: Gold medal, 2022 Hangzhou

- Champions Trophy: Silver medal, 2018 Breda

- Asian Champions Trophy: Gold medals in 2018 Muscat and 2023 Chennai, Bronze medal in 2021 Dhaka

- Commonwealth Games: Silver medal, 2022 Birmingham

Now, with the Paris Olympics on the horizon, Jarmanpreet Singh is more determined than ever to change the color of India's Olympic medal to gold.

His journey from the depths of despair to the pinnacle of international hockey is a testament to his resilience, dedication, and unwavering spirit.