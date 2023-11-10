Indian Women’s Hockey Team Secures Historic Victory at Asian Champions Trophy 2023

In a dazzling display of skills and unity, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team etched their names in history by clinching the gold medal at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023. This victory, their second in the tournament's history, resonated with the nation, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself celebrated their remarkable journey.





The pinnacle of their journey unfolded on November 5th, 2023, at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Mundra Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi. The Indian women faced Japan in a thrilling final match that saw them emerge victorious with a commanding 4-0 scoreline.

India's path to glory was marked by an unblemished record, securing seven consecutive victories in as many matches throughout the tournament. This unbeaten streak not only showcased their dominance but also underlined their unwavering commitment to excellence.

Salima Tete, a rising star from Jharkhand, earned the coveted title of Player of the Tournament. Her exceptional skills and on-field contributions played a pivotal role in steering India to success. Tete's ability to shine on the international stage promises a bright future for Indian women's hockey.

Sangeeta Kumari emerged as India's top scorer in the tournament, showcasing her goal-scoring skills with an impressive tally of six goals. Her contributions were instrumental in securing crucial victories and ultimately the gold medal.

India's remarkable goal-scoring ability was acknowledged with the Maximum Team Goals Award. Scoring an impressive 27 goals in seven games, the team showcased offensive capabilities. Equally commendable was their solid defense, conceding only two goals from penalty corners and none from field goals.



Hockey India, recognizing the exceptional performance, announced a reward of Rs.3 lakh for each player and Rs.1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff. This gesture not only acknowledges the team's victory but also highlights the dedication of both players and support staff.



Dignitaries, including Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, extended warm congratulations to the Indian team. The home crowd's jubilation added an extra layer of joy to the celebration of this historic achievement.

Beyond the glittering gold, this victory positions the Indian Women's Hockey Team strongly for the upcoming Olympic qualifiers. The experience gained, coupled with the vocal support of the home crowd, sets the stage for a promising journey towards the Paris Olympics.

The triumph at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is merely not just a gold medal; but the result of resilience, skill, and the team work of the Indian Women's Hockey Team. As they script this new chapter in history, the echoes of their victory reverberate, inspiring a generation and leaving an indelible mark on the history of Indian sports.

