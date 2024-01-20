Symphony of Silence: End of Indian Women's Hockey Team's Olympic Dream

Ranchi: As goalkeeper and captain Savita Punia trudged off slowly after the final hooter, the packed Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi watched in silence on Friday.

That's what the shattering of dreams sounds like- deafening silence.

Japan ended the Olympic dreams of the Indian women's hockey team defeating the hosts 1-0 in the Olympic qualifiers third place match.

From a fourth-place finish in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to not qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Indian team's circle hasn't been a pleasing one.

Coached by former Indian goalkeeper Jude Menezes, Japan dished out a defensive masterclass to stun the Indian team in front of their home crowd executing their coach's plan to perfection.

"That was the plan. I know that India was under pressure and we wanted to start quickly. We started pressing higher and hoped for a mistake," Jude said after the match.

Jude's plan worked as Japan's high press threw India off the balance and India conceded the goal in the first quarter.

"They did not play their free-flowing style and it was one of our tactics. We had to stop India’s runs. If they do that, they’ll kill you," Jude added further.

India conceded the first ten minutes of the first quarter and it became clear after that they are chasing the game.

No Olympic quota for the Indian women's hockey team 💔



The team finishes 4th in the #FIHOlympicQualifiers after another narrow defeat against Japan.



From missing the bronze by a whisker in Tokyo, to not qualifying for #Paris2024 🙁 pic.twitter.com/TWo4dvctW1 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 19, 2024

India's tactical blunders and poor composure

Janneke Schopman's biggest mistake in the match was to start Salima Tete in the middle of the turf instead of her favoured right flank.

Salima struggled, and so did India, as she failed to utilize her biggest asset to its maximum output—her speed.

When Salima was shifted to the right side in the second half, India looked like a team transformed with Salima's pace forcing Japan to sit back further. Japan's circle was crowded with the Indian players while Japan put everything on the line to defend their goal.

When Salima switched the role, India's attack increased continuously but the composure in the final third was lacking completely.

Keeping penalty corner failures aside, India had their chances to score a field goal with Lalremsiami, Udita, Navneet Kaur, Sangita, and Salima Tete all coming close to scoring a field goal.



But their efforts were either saved by the superlative goalkeeping of Japan or poor decision-making cost them the opportunity.

The Penalty Corner horror

Since the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, India has been poor in converting the penalties be it with Gurjit Kaur or without Gurjit Kaur.

In the dismal 2022 World Cup campaign, India had won 28 penalty corners before getting knocked out. Only three of them were converted with Vandana Katariya converting two and Gurjit one.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, India converted only six out of 37 penalty corners earned. India's conversion was poor and they only converted one out of 11 penalty corners against Ghana.

India went with youngster Deepika as designated drag flicker in the absence of Gurjit Kaur and Deep Grace Ekka to the FIH Olympic Qualifiers but the strategy fell flat as India's penalty corner battery failed to execute the basics like trapping the ball on the top of the circle.

In the match against Japan, India won seven penalty corners in the second half and failed to convert any of them. Janneke's move of persisting with Deepika instead of Udita, who was on a scoring spree, didn't work out.

Indian women's team trudge off slowly after losing to Japan in the third-place match of the Women's Hockey Olympic qualifiers. (PritishRaj/TheBridge)

What next for the team?



At the moment everybody is silent on what is coming for the team next.

Has 33-year-old Savita Punia might have missed her last Olympics berth or Janneke Schopman might have seen her last game as the coach of the team?

The answer to these questions is understandably, "I don't know."

India will feature in the FIH Pro League in a week from now in Bhubaneshwar but at the moment the silence of the crowd in the stadium, the silence of players, the silence of the coach, and more importantly, the silence of Hockey India is going to feel very heavy on everyone's shoulders.