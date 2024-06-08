FIH Pro League: Indian women's hockey team suffer defeat against Germany

The Indian women's hockey team's bad form continued as they lost their seventh consecutive match in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season, after a 2-4 defeat to Germany in London, England, on Saturday.

The Indian team, playing in their penultimate match of the season, started with a high-intensity game and scored two goals in the first quarter using some speedy runs from the forwards, but could not maintain the momentum and conceded the match.

Not the result we expected but the team will bounce back better.

Germany outscoring us in a 6-goal fest.



FT:



Germany 🇩🇪 4 - 2 India 🇮🇳



Goalscorers:

23' 32' Huse Viktoria (PC)

51' Kurz Stine (PC)

55' Bleuel Jule



9' Sunelita Toppo

15' Deepika#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame… pic.twitter.com/t3ndm2l8sG — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 8, 2024

The match started with both teams creating some solid chances, but the Indian forwards looked more fiery and managed a few good shots on goal.

These consistent attacks helped them find their first goal of the match when Navneet, with her speedy run from the right flank, entered the penalty circle and made a beautiful pass to the unmarked Sunelita Toppo, who then converted it into her first international goal in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper.

India doubled their lead in the dying seconds of the first quarter when a solid interception by Deepika in the midfield led to a great attack, creating a two-on-one situation with the goalkeeper, and then converted it into a goal after a small one-two pass with Vandana.

The team, high on confidence, was eyeing their first win of the European leg, but their fortunes changed as Germany bounced back very hard and scored three goals on penalty corners, two from Viktoria Huse (23', 32') and one from Stine Kurz (51').

India created a lot of chances in the final quarter but could not convert any of them. Eventually, Jule Bleuel of Germany hit the final nail in the coffin and scored a field goal from a narrow angle between the legs of goalkeeper Savita.

What's Next

The Indian women's hockey team will now take on Great Britain in their final FIH Pro League 2023-24 match on 9th June.

The team will take inspiration from this quality game against Germany and aim to end the season on a high note.