Indian women's hockey team enter Olympic Semifinal - Social Media Reactions
The Indian women's hockey team made their way into the semifinal of the Tokyo Olympics, defeating Australia 1-0.
The Indian women's hockey team led by Rani Rampal made their way into the semifinal of the Tokyo Olympics, defeating the number 2 ranked side in the World, Australia, 1-0.
Having scored their solitary goal via Gurjit Kaur in the first half, the Indian women sat back and defended brilliantly to knock the heavyweight Australian out of the Tokyo Olympics. This is the first time that the Indian women's team have made it to the semifinal of the Olympics.
And as expected the Indian netizens erupted on social media with happiness. Here are some of the best reactions:
Everyone is!!
We agree, Mr Kalra
Yes, no words to express. Just Emoticons!!
Quite a turnaround from the 2016 debacle
Can we agree more?
Watch them celebrate!!
Take a bow, Savita Punia
