Indian women's hockey team enter Olympic Semifinal - Social Media Reactions

The Indian women's hockey team led by Rani Rampal made their way into the semifinal of the Tokyo Olympics, defeating the number 2 ranked side in the World, Australia, 1-0.

Having scored their solitary goal via Gurjit Kaur in the first half, the Indian women sat back and defended brilliantly to knock the heavyweight Australian out of the Tokyo Olympics. This is the first time that the Indian women's team have made it to the semifinal of the Olympics.

And as expected the Indian netizens erupted on social media with happiness. Here are some of the best reactions:

Everyone is!!

We are not crying, you are! — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 2, 2021

We agree, Mr Kalra

i know they made a really fantastic movie about an indian women's hockey team winning a world cup. it wasn't a patch on this. WHAT. A. MOMENT#Hockey #Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 2, 2021

Yes, no words to express. Just Emoticons!!

Quite a turnaround from the 2016 debacle

India's women's #hockey team, which finished 12th out of 12 teams at the Rio #Olympics, beat Australia 1-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the #Tokyo2020.

What a remarkable turnaround by this truly special group led by @imranirampal and coached by @SjoerdMarijne — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 2, 2021

Can we agree more?

Women's hockey team doing the impossible - Defeating Australia and making a Monday morning happy — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 2, 2021

Watch them celebrate!!

Massive massive effort by @TheHockeyIndia women team to register a historical quarter final victory over Aussies.



Congrats #IND #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #Hockey



Go for medal girls👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/bOHjPoRF7w — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 2, 2021

Take a bow, Savita Punia

Well if PR Sreejesh was a Wall against #TeamGB , Savita Punia was the fortress that the #Aus women simply could not come close to breaching. Save after save after save after save #Hockey #Tokyo2020 #Olympics — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 2, 2021



