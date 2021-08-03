Indian women's hockey team achieves best-ever world ranking of 7

Indian women's hockey team registered a historic win against dominant Australia on Monday exceeding all expectations by a scoreline of 1-0 in Tokyo Olympics. After being subjected to three defeats in their initial matches, the Indian team was predicted to lose against the strong Australian side who won all their group matches topping the table. In a thriller, the Indian girls outperformed all analyses to beat the side from the land of Kangaroos.

IMPOSSIBLE IS NOTHING!



🇮🇳 The Indian Women's Hockey Team has STUNNED three-time Olympic gold medallists Australia.



This is India's FIRST win over the Hockeyroos in the Olympics.#Tokyo2020 #Hockey pic.twitter.com/dmMkUBu1lq — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 2, 2021

The team is on a dream run now as they achieve the 7th ranking in the latest FIH points tables which is their best ranking ever since they played the game. They hold the position with 1857.338 points. Australia now ranks 3rd who was previously at the 2nd position.



(Source: FIH website)

The performance of the Indian team serves as a morale booster not only to the hockey contingent but also to the fans who have been waiting to watch their side win on international stages. The first-ever semi-final entry and the first-ever 7th placed rank (highest ever) both are great sources of inspiration for all the Indian fans.

The star team will now face the new World No. 2 side Argentina in the semi-final match who thrashed Germany in their previous encounter by 3-0. The powerful Argentinian side has lost only 2 of their matches against Australia and New Zealand. Get ready to watch an exciting semi-final between the two top teams in women's hockey at the Tokyo Olympics.