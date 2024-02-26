Where do Indian hockey teams stand after the end of FIH Pro League home leg?

The Indian men's team blanked Ireland 3-0 in its final FIH Pro League 2023-24 home leg match at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium on February 25, Sunday.

With this victory, the Indian team finished third on the Pro League standings with 15 points in eight matches. India will resume its Pro League campaign on May 22 when the tournament caravan moves to Antwerp, Belgium.

India won three matches, played out four draws and lost one in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Australia, who also played eight matches, is currently occupying the second spot with three wins more than the Indian team. Australia currently has 20 points, while the Netherlands is currently leading the standings with a whopping 26 points. The Netherlands, however, played four matches more than India and Australia.

Ireland, promoted to the Pro League this season, is currently at the bottom of the table as it has no point to its credit. Ireland lost all of its eight matches so far and has a goal difference of - 27.

India had kicked off its FIH Pro League campaign at home in Bhubaneswar with a convincing 4-1 victory over Spain, followed by a thrilling 2-2 (4-2) shootout win against the Netherlands, the top-ranked team in the world. India, however, lost to Australia 4-6 before bouncing back with a 1-0 win over Ireland to finish the Bhubaneswar leg on a high.

In Rourkela, where the second leg of the Pro League is currently underway, India defeated Spain in a shootout (8-7) after the score was tied at 2-2 in regulation time. This was followed by another thrilling match that went to a penalty shootout after the score read 1-1 in regulation time with India losing the shootout to the Netherlands 2-4.

Playing Australia for the second time on Saturday, India failed to capitalise on a goal advantage twice and was held to a 2-2 draw before losing to Australia 3-0 in the shootout.

The victory against Ireland was India's second successive against the European side in the Pro League.

The shootout results are considered draws.

The Indian women's team, meanwhile, is currently placed in the sixth spot with two wins in eight matches.