FIH Pro League: Indian men's hockey team defeat Germany 3-0

The Indian men's hockey team, on Saturday, registered a thumping 3-0 victory over Germany in the first match of the final leg of the FIH Pro League in London.



Drag-flicker Harmanpreet (16th minute), Sukhjeet Singh (41st) and Gurjant Singh (44th) scored the goals for India.

India are now in third place behind Argentina, whom India defeated twice in the Antwerp leg of the Pro League in Belgium, with 26 points from 14 matches. The Netherlands are currently on top of the ladder with 26 points from 12 matches.

On Saturday, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh stood out as the durable wall against Germany; he denied the European side any chance of scoring penalty corners and field goals.

In the first quarter, Sreejesh denied Germany twice before Harmanpreet put India in the lead in the first minute of the second quarter.



Sukhjeet doubled the lead in the 41st minute. Making an aerial movement with the ball, he passes the ball to Abhishek, operating on the edge of the German circle. Abhishek played the ball back to Sukhjeet, who made no mistake in hitting the board with a sharp reverse stroke.

India would claim a 3-0 with Gurjant finding the net near the fag end of the third quarter.

Despite the win, there were a few nervy moments, with Germany making brisk attempts to breach the Indian defence in the fourth quarter, but Sreejesh's tall presence denied Germany any chance of scoring.

India will play Germany again on June 8. They will take on Great Britain on June 2 and 9.