Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Olympics 2024 Hockey LIVE: Indian men's team takes on Australia- Scores, Blog, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the final pool game of the Indian men's hockey team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team will be taking on Australia in the final pool game of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Placed third in the Pool B points table, India has booked the quarterfinal berth and it is just a matter of finishing higher in the pool to avoid strong teams in the knockouts.
India will be up against their bogey team Australia and will look to salvage a win against the Kookaburras who lost badly to Belgium but have won the other three matches.
Stay tuned for live updates.
Next Story