Olympic dream and 16 men: Indian men's hockey team takes on Spain

When the 16 men led by Harmanpreet Singh walk on the turf of legendary Stade Yves-du-Manoir in Paris, they will be carrying the hopes of a billion people who have been looking at them with moist eyes and multiple heartbreaks in the past two days.

The last 24 hours have been extremely tough for Indian sports with Vinesh Phogat's unfortunate disqualification and Mirabai Chanu's heartbreaking fourth-place finish.

While nothing can erase the pain endured by the fans, a bronze medal in men's hockey can serve as a balm to lighten their spirits.

Hockey- A sport that has united the country multiple times and is known to bring extreme emotions amid the old-school romantics of the sport, will have another chance to deliver today.

However, after the heartbreaking loss against Germany in the semi-finals, another European country Spain stands between Indian fans and the elusive Olympic triumph moment.

Coached by former Argentine player Max Caldas, Spain stunned defending champions Belgium 3-2 in the quarters and will not be an easy opponent for the Indian team.

While the Spanish team will prove to be a tough competition, the Indian team will continue to do what they have done this whole tournament- adapt, improvise, and attack.

Despite playing one of the best-attacking hockey in the semis against Germany, the Indian team lost in a close battle 2-3.

The Indian players will itching to go and give their best after that loss and will have extra motivation as it would be the last international match for legendary PR Sreejesh who won't demand anything less than a medal in return.

The Indian team will have the services of their best first rusher during penalty corners and main defender Amit Rohidas as he will return after serving a one-match ban due to the controversial red card.

India v Spain- Statistical review

Head to Head record: Matches played- 16, India won- 6, Spain won- 5, Draws- 5

India and Spain have played each other eight times after the group game in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

India has won the three matches while Spain has also won the three matches. The rest two draws were won by the Indian team in the penalty shootout.

Both teams have scored a total of 40 goals in these eight encounters and India leads the goal-scoring charts with 21 goals and Spain has scored 19 goals.

Probable Indian lineup against Spain in the Olympic bronze medal match

With Amit Rohidas back after his suspension, he is expected to slot in the defender's slot and Manpreet Singh will move back to midfield.

Probable Starting Line-up: PR Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar, Manpreet Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant and Mandeep Singh.

All said and done, the Indian men's hockey team will be the difference between the ecstasy and the another heartbreak for the Indian fans.