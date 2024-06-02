FIH Pro League: Indian Men's Hockey team falls 1-3 to Great Britain

The Indian men's hockey team faced a 1-3 defeat against Great Britain in their second match of the London leg of the FIH Pro League on Sunday. This loss came just a day after the team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, stunned the reigning world champions Germany with a 3-0 victory.

Nicholas Bandurak scored twice for Great Britain, finding the net in the 2nd and 11th minutes, both field goals. Will Calnan added another goal in the 47th minute to seal the victory for the hosts. India's lone goal came from Abhishek in the 35th minute, also a field goal.

A tough pill to swallow, especially after the win yesterday.

Our Boys tried hard till the end but Great Britain were the better team today.



We have still have a lot to fight for in the Pro league.



Full-Time:

GREAT BRITAIN 🇬🇧 3 - 1 INDIA 🇮🇳

Goalscorers:

Bandurak Nicholas 2'… pic.twitter.com/ITIUoDDo2I — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 2, 2024

Despite earning eight penalty corners, India failed to convert any into goals, while Great Britain, with five penalty corners, also did not score from them.



Ranked third in the FIH standings, India holds a higher position than Great Britain, who are ranked fourth. India will face Germany again on June 8 in their next match of the Pro League.