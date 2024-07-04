Unyielding grit and passion: The story of the Indian Men's Hockey Team

All eyes will be on the Indian men’s hockey team as they head to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The eight-time gold medalists won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, ending a 41-year medal drought by beating Germany 5-4. This time, the squad will be looking to go the distance and emulate the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold-medal winning team.

Humble beginnings



Although it was the English that introduced the sport in the country, Indians took to the sport like fish to water. Field hockey’s origin can be traced back to the 16th century, where the game was called ‘hokie’ and involved players using sticks to play with a small ball.



Then the British tweaked the sport and introduced it in early 1850s. Slowly but surely, gained an infectious appeal among the masses, especially within the British Indian Army.



Calcutta got the country’s first hockey club in 1855 after the game became a huge hit among children and adults in India due to its accessibility and ease of play, requiring minimal equipment. The city also laid the groundwork for the Beighton Cup which is the oldest hockey tournament in India started in 1895 and continues till today.



The Aga Khan tournament followed soon after to popularize the sport in the Bombay and Punjab provinces which contributed to Pakistan’s exploits in the sport after Independence.



This was followed by formation of an association for Indian men’s hockey team called the Indian Hockey Association (IHF) in 1925, akin to International Hockey Federation (FIH) after two failed attempts in 1907 and 1908.



The first international tour for the Indian men’s hockey team was set up by the IHF in 1926 to New Zealand, two years prior to the Amsterdam Summer Olympics. This tournament provided much-needed match practice for the Indian men’s hockey team. The team won 18 out of 21 matches, announcing to the world that India was a force to reckon with in field-hockey.



This tournament also provided a platform for younger players from India, such as Dhyan Chand, who would go on to transform the sport.



Transformed by a magician

The man responsible for hockey’s popularity and transformation in India was Dhyan Chand. Popularly known as “Hockey ka Jaadugar” (Magician of the game of Hockey), Dhyan Chand’s skills on the playing field were second to none.



He outclassed opponents with his magical manoeuvres, often leaving them befuddled.

The Indian men’s hockey team won three consecutive gold medals in 1928, 1932 and in 1936 Olympics, courtesy of Dhyan Chand’s exploits and the team rallying around him.



During the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, India met Germany in the final, where India decimated Germany by 8-1. Incidentally Adolf Hitler was so impressed with Dhyan Chand’s skills that he offered him German citizenship and a rank of Colonel in the German Army, which Chand duly refused.

A journey of triumph and redemption



After a 12-year hiatus due to two World Wars, the Olympics made a comeback in 1948, this time in London. The Indian men’s hockey team seized the opportunity, winning the gold medal in the Olympics’ return.

This success continued in at the 1952 and 1956 Olympics where India dominated by securing gold medals in Helsinki and Melbourne respectively, cementing their prowess in hockey. Clearly, they were the team to beat.



However, the latter half of the 20th century witnessed a decline in Indian men’s hockey team.

The playing surface changed and this appeared to nullify the stickwork historically employed by the Indians. Also, the Europeans employed techniques that were different when compared to means that India used and the outcomes were there for all to see.

India began struggling at the Olympics and at the World Cup. A medal-drought began and a notable failure ensued when their did not make the cut for the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

To revitalize the sport, initiatives like the Hockey India League were introduced, enabling Indian players to rub shoulders, collaborate, and compete alongside foreign counterparts and refine their training regimens.

Increased government support, particularly from the state government of Odisha as the principal sponsor of the Indian and women’s hockey teams, further fueled the resurgence of hockey in India.

These moves have revived the sport in the country.

The impact of these efforts became evident when the Indian men’s hockey team defeated Germany at the Tokyo Olympics, securing a bronze medal, and ending a 41 year old drought without a medal.



This victory underscored India's resurgence in international hockey and reignited passion for hockey among fans who are now eagerly awaiting better results at the Paris Olympics.



Paris 2024 beckons



A16-member Indian men’s hockey team will be travelling to Paris with hopes of winning gold this time around.

The team qualified for the quadrennial event by securing a gold medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games by defeating Japan in the final.

Coached by Craig Fulton and led by a skipper who not only guards India’s defense on the turf but is also a powerful drag-flicker, frequently scoring goals from penalty corners, the team is well prepared. Also, the experienced Hardik Singh will serve as the vice-captain.

Five players in the squad Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Raj Kumar Pal, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet are all making their Olympic debut.

Manpreet Singh, a prolific midfielder who captained India to a bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics will be participating in his fourth Olympics, alongside the veteran Sreejesh PR, a formidable presence in goalkeeping.



Additionally, senior midfielder Nilakanta Sharma, gun defender Jugraj Singh and goalkeeper Krishnan Bahadur Pathak are all included in the squad as additional players.

The Indian men’s hockey team is placed in Pool-B alongside Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, and Ireland.



Craig Fulton, head coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, conveyed his confidence in the squad chosen for the Olympics when interacting with the media.

“The selection process for the Paris Olympics squad was extremely competitive given the depth of talent in our ranks. However, I am certain that every player selected will give their best in Paris."

“This squad represents an ideal mix of experienced players and emerging young talents, providing us with the versatility and energy needed to face the upcoming challenges. Our aim has been to build a cohesive team capable of adapting to various playing styles and situations, and I believe we have succeeded in doing so," he added.

A final push

As the Indian men’s hockey team gears up for the challenge ahead in Paris, there is a palpable sense of determination and anticipation.

With increased exposure from events like the FIH Hockey Pro-League, the Indian men’s hockey team has gained valuable match practice on international turf.

And riding on Coach Craig Fulton’s strategic guidance, the team - packed with blend of experience and youthful vigor - is poised to put of a good show.

With renewed confidence and a new spirit of resilience, the team is all set to revive the rich legacy from a bygone era.