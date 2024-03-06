Indian men's hockey team to take on NZ in first game of Paris Olympics

The Indian men's hockey team will take on New Zealand in its first match of the 2024 Paris Olympics group stage, according to the schedule announced by FIH on Wednesday.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the schedule at a ceremony held at the Olympic House in Lausanne earlier today in the presence of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and FIH President Tayyab Ikram.

The hockey competition in Paris is scheduled from 27th July to 9th August and will be played in the historical venue of the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium – an Olympic Games arena from 1924.

PARIS OLYMPIC | INDIAN MEN HOCKEY SCHEDULE



Here’s how the Indian men team are scheduled to play in #Paris2024 in July#Hockey pic.twitter.com/wlp6YOmoo7 — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) March 6, 2024

India, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists, is in Pool B and will take on Argentina on July 29, Ireland on July 30, Belgium on August 1, and Australia on August 2.

India last played New Zealand at the 2023 Hockey World Cup where they lost in the penalty shoot-out after drawing 3-3 in regulation time and were knocked out in front of the home crowd.

India is yet to announce the squad for the Olympics but head coach Craig Fulton has identified his core group after the conclusion of the FIH Pro League India leg where the Indian team played eight games against Australia, Ireland, Netherlands, and Spain.

Pool A consists of the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, France, Great Britain and South Africa.

The quarterfinals will be played on August 4 with the semifinals on August 6, while the bronze-medal playoff and the final will take place on August 8.