Olympics 2024: Knockout qualification scenarios of Indian men's hockey team

With just one match remaining in the pool stage of the men's hockey competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Indian men's team is placed third in Pool B behind Australia and Belgium.

After losing to Belgium 1-2 in the fourth pool game, the Indian team needs to finish within the top four to reach the knockout stages.

At the moment, Belgium is leading the table with 12 points, Australia is second with 9 points, India is third with 7 points and Argentina is fourth with 7 points but behind India due to fewer goals scored.

New Zealand and Ireland have lost all four matches and are out of the tournament now.

India plays Australia in their last pool game on 2nd August while Belgium will play Argentina. The final standings will decide who the teams will face in the knockout rounds.

Here are all the possible qualification scenarios for the Indian men's hockey team:

Defeat Australia: If the Indian team manages to defeat Australia and Argentina loses to Belgium, then the Indian team will finish second in pool B and avoid the likes of Germany and Great Britain.

If India defeats Australia and Belgium also loses to Argentina, in that case, India will have to score more goals to finish above Argentina.

Lose to Australia: If India loses to Australia and Argentina defeats Belgium, in that case, India will finish fourth in the pool.

But if Argentina loses and India also loses, then it will be a fight between both teams based on their attack counts.

Draw to Australia: A draw against Australia will mean that Argentina will have to defeat Belgium and if India draws the game, they will finish in third position.

Possible finish for India: 2nd, 3rd, 4th.

Probable opponents: Germany, Great Britain, Netherlands

At the moment, India looks assured of a quarter-final berth but the only question remains against whom the Indian men's hockey team will play quarter-final.



