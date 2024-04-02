Indian men's team leaves for Australia for five-match Test series

The Indian men's hockey team is all set to embark on a significant journey as it left from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday night, heading towards Australia for an intense five-match Test series.



The series is scheduled to kick off on April 6 in Perth, marking an important phase in the team's preparations for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Having last showcased its prowess during the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24, the Harmanpreet Singh-led team demonstrated exceptional skill and resilience, clinching victory in three out of four matches in Bhubaneswar and maintaining an unbeaten streak in Rourkela (during regulation time).

This showcased the team's dominance and strength on the international stage, setting high expectations for its performance in the upcoming series against Australia.

The matches will be played on April 6, 7, 10, 12 and 13.

The tour to Australia presents a crucial opportunity for the Indian team to assess its preparedness, fine-tune its strategies, and identify areas for improvement ahead of the Paris Olympics. With tough competition ahead, the team is geared up to give its best and make every moment count on the field.