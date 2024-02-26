Indian men's hockey team beats Ireland 4-0 to end FIH Pro League home leg on winning note

The Indian men’s hockey team blanked Ireland 4-0 in its final home game of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday. Nilakanta Sharma (14’), Akashdeep Singh (15’), Gurjant Singh (38’) and Jugraj Singh (60’) scored the goals for the hosts in the match.

Courtesy the win, the Indian men, with 15 points from eight games, finished their home leg in the third position on the FIH Pro League 2023-24 standings. Newly-promoted Ireland, who lost to India 1-0 in Bhubaneswar earlier this month, are at the bottom of the points table with nothing to show for their eight outings.

Glory on the last frontier!



India conquers Ireland 4-0 in a dazzling final day of the FIH Pro League 2023/24 India leg, showcasing skill, spirit, and supremacy



India 🇮🇳 4 - Ireland 🇮🇪 0



Goal Scorers:

14' Sharma Nilakanta (PC)

15' Singh Akashdeep

38' Singh Gurjant

60' Singh… pic.twitter.com/P2oMwShfjq — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 25, 2024

Interestingly it was world no. 12 Ireland who dominated the bulk of the two opening quarters against the fifth-ranked Indian team. The Irish players were all over the Indian defence from the opening hooter and won a penalty corner in the sixth minute, only to squander it. In the 13th minute, Jeremy Duncan missed an easy chance when he failed to deflect in the ball from close range after PR Sreejesh was left wrong-footed.



India managed two quick goals in the dying seconds of the second quarter to put India 2-0 up before half-time. First, Nilakanta Sharma smashed one into the back of the net in the 14th minute after picking up a rebound from Harmanpreet Singh’s drag flick. A minute later, Sanjay’s powerful shot was deflected in by Akashdeep Singh. India captain Harmanpreet, again, was involved in the build-up.

Two quick goals from India, however, did not deter Ireland’s spirit. They continued to raid the Indian half after the restart. However, despite the best of efforts by the Irish players, the hosts were more clinical in front of goal. In the 38th minute, midfielder Manpreet Singh received a long pass, entered the penalty area and took a hit at goal. Gurjant Singh found the decisive touch to sound the board and handed India a three-goal cushion.

Before the final hooter, Jugraj Singh drag flicked one straight into the net to end the game 4-0. The Indian men’s hockey team will travel to Belgium in May for its next leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24. Harmanpreet and Co. will face Argentina and Belgium twice each in Antwerp.