Indian men's hockey team achieves highest-ever world ranking of no.3

The Indian men's hockey team capped off their pool stage matches at the Tokyo Olympics with an exciting 5-3 victory over hosts Japan on Friday. The team that has already moved to the quarterfinals of the Games in Tokyo emerged as the second-best team in the group stages behind Australia. They won 4 out of the 5 scheduled games and have achieved comfortable victories against all their opponents except the sole loss against the group toppers.

While chasing glory in the Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team also created history by achieving its highest-ever ranking on the world stage due to this phenomenal performance. According to the latest FIH World Ranking, India now holds the No. 3 spot behind Australia and Belgium which is their best ever ranking since the system was introduced in 2003.

#Hockey: QF lineups have been finalized:

India will take on Great Britain on 1st August.

Other QF lineups:

Australia Vs Netherlands

Argentina Vs Germany

A screenshot from FIH official website.

The team has made a strong comeback after a string of losses at international tournaments and the champions are now expected to end the long wait for an Olympic medal for the country that has the highest number of gold (8) medals attached to their name at the Olympics in the sport.



The Indian team has a total point of 2286.043.