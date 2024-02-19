India Women secure victory over USA in Hockey Pro League Shootout

India's women's hockey team continued their impressive form in the FIH Pro League by clinching a thrilling shootout victory against the United States. After stunning world No. 3 Australia in their previous match, India showcased a remarkable display of skill and determination to edge past the USA 2-1 in a tense encounter on Sunday.

The regulation time ended with both teams locked in a 1-1 draw. India took the lead in the 19th minute courtesy of a goal by the talented young drag-flicker, Deepika Kumari. However, the United States fought back strongly, with Ashley Seesa leveling the score in the 45th minute.

🇮🇳defeats 🇺🇲 USA on shootout (2-1). Team finishes home leg with 2️⃣wins, 1️⃣draw and 5️⃣ losses at the FIH Pro League.



Ahead we go! ⏭️🏑 pic.twitter.com/KaqHfsqkf5 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 18, 2024

The match was eventually decided in a dramatic shootout, where Mumtaz Khan and Sonika found the target for India, while Leah Crouse scored for the USA. Despite the victory, Indian chief coach Janneke Schopman expressed some dissatisfaction with her team's inability to capitalize on numerous scoring opportunities during regulation time, especially from penalty corners.



This triumph comes on the heels of India's earlier 3-1 victory over the USA in the Bhubaneswar leg of the Pro League. The win not only delighted the home crowd but also boosted India's confidence after a mixed campaign in the league, where they recorded five defeats and three wins, including two against the USA and one against Australia.

While Saturday's victory against Australia had injected renewed energy into the Indian squad, they displayed some weaknesses in their gameplay, particularly in ball possession and penalty corner conversions. Despite earning several penalty corners, India struggled to convert them into goals, highlighting an area for improvement.

The match saw moments of intense action, with both teams pressing hard for the win. In the closing stages of the third quarter, the USA managed to equalize through a well-executed penalty corner variation, showcasing their determination to stay in the game.

As the match entered the fourth quarter, both teams continued to fight for dominance, but neither could find the decisive goal. Despite a late surge from India, the American defense held firm to ensure a tense finish to the game.