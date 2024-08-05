'India must win Hockey gold in Olympics,' Pak Hockey legend Hassan Sardar

The Indian Hockey team have performed remarkably well at the Paris Olympics and is now one win away from bringing back another medal.

They will face Germany in the semi-finals of men's hockey, and Pakistani hockey legend Hassan Sardar backs the Indian team to go all the way and clinch the gold medal.

"When Pakistan is not playing cricket or hockey, I always support India. It is a much better side and one of the best Indian teams I have seen. They have improved a lot and they are giving hard times to the Europeans," Hassan said in an interaction with PTI.

"Boys gave their all today, we deserve to be in the place we are. Maybe it's all written" exclaims an ecstatic Men's team coach, Craig Fulton after yesterday's win against Great Britain in the Quarterfinals.



"They can win and they should win this Olympics," he added. India last won gold at the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow.



Facing Great Britain in the quarter-finals, the Indians were down to ten men and played with a man down for close to 40 minutes, after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for unintentionally hitting Great Britain's Will Calnan on his face.

India took the game to shoot-outs and ultimately emerged 4-2 winners, thanks to the heroics of veteran keeper P.R Sreejesh.

Hassan is especially impressed with the mental fortitude shown by the Indian team. "At this level, it is all about mental preparation," he said, before adding "It is always difficult to play with 10 players and India did extremely well. Especially the captain who is in top form. Their morale would be high after that match and they just have to play their natural game."

He had a special message for goalkeeper Sreejesh, who was the hero in the quarterfinals. "This is your last tournament and you can make it memorable. This is the best chance to bid adieu with gold. Play like a winner as you have been playing."

The 66 year old forward was instrumental in Pakistan's Olympic gold medal triumph at the 1984 Summer Olympics of Los Angeles.