Hockey

India vs Pakistan, Junior Asia Cup Final LIVE: Match begins at 9:30 — Live Score, Updates, Blog

Both teams are unbeaten so far, and have routed opponents in all games except the 1-1 draw the two teams played against each other in the group stages.

Action from the 1-1 draw between India and Pakistan in the group stages of the Junior Asia Cup (HI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 1 Jun 2023 3:33 PM GMT

India face Pakistan in the Men's Junior Asia Hockey Cup final in Oman on Thursday. Both sides have three titles each, and so the winner of tonight's final will edge ahead in bragging rights for Asian supremacy.

The last time there was a Junior Asia Cup final, back in 2015, was also between India and Pakistan. Current senior team captain Harmanpreet Singh scored four goals in a 6-2 win for the Indian junior team back then.

Match begins at 9:30 pm IST. Follow LIVE:



Live Updates

2023-06-01 15:04:06
HockeyHockey IndiaPakistan
