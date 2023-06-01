Hockey
India vs Pakistan, Junior Asia Cup Final LIVE: Match begins at 9:30 — Live Score, Updates, Blog
Both teams are unbeaten so far, and have routed opponents in all games except the 1-1 draw the two teams played against each other in the group stages.
India face Pakistan in the Men's Junior Asia Hockey Cup final in Oman on Thursday. Both sides have three titles each, and so the winner of tonight's final will edge ahead in bragging rights for Asian supremacy.
The last time there was a Junior Asia Cup final, back in 2015, was also between India and Pakistan. Current senior team captain Harmanpreet Singh scored four goals in a 6-2 win for the Indian junior team back then.
Match begins at 9:30 pm IST. Follow LIVE:
Live Updates
- 1 Jun 2023 3:33 PM GMT
Here's how India lines up against Pakistan for the final
Uttam Singh leads the line for one last time in this edition.
- 1 Jun 2023 3:16 PM GMT
India's campaign in 30 seconds
Here's some glimpses from India's unbeaten campaign at the Junior Men's Asia Cup as they hope to lift the trophy tonight.
- 1 Jun 2023 3:09 PM GMT
3rd Place: Korea
Korea beat Malaysia 2-1 in the third-place playoff.
Now time for the big one!
- 1 Jun 2023 3:07 PM GMT
India's win over Korea in semis
It's been a campaign of routing victories for the Indian boys.
- 1 Jun 2023 3:05 PM GMT
Message from Harmanpreet
Harmanpreet was part of the Indian junior team which played the last final of this tournament. He knows how big a match there is tonight.