Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE - India vs Germany Semifinal - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

India take on Germany in the semifinal of the Junior Hockey World Cup on Friday, December 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar at 7:30 pm IST.

The Indian Colts beat Belgium 1-0 in the quarterfinal showing some strong defensive work. This was after the hosts had a horrid start against France in their first match, beat Canada 13-1, then thrashed Poland 8-2 in a must-win encounter. They will now face the biggest challenge of the tournament when they take on Germany, who have won this tournament for the most times.

Match begins at 7:30 pm IST. Stay tuned for Live Updates: