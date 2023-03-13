Hockey
FIH Pro League: India beat world champions Germany 6-3 — Highlights
India were 0-1 down at the end of Q1 but mounted a roaring comeback to beat World Cup winners Germany.
India put on a scintillating display to beat world champions Germany at the Birsa Munda International Stadium, Rourkela on Monday for their third win on the trot in the FIH Men's Pro League.
India came back from 1-2 down at the end of Q1 to score thrice in Q2 to go into the half-time break with a 4-2 lead. Harmanpreet Singh, Karthi Selvam, Abhishek Pal Singh and Jugraj Singh scored the four goals for India in the first half. Forwards Abhishek and Karthi Selvam scored their second goals as India built distance with Germany in the second half as they got a 6-3 lead with ten minutes left in Q4.
With this win, India have climbed to the top of the FIH Pro League points table with 17 points from 7 matches. Spain, Germany and Argentina are immediately behind India on the table.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 13 March 2023 3:14 PM GMT
Full Time: India beat Germany 6-3
A very entertaining end to the game, the crowd roar their approval, the final hooter goes. India win 6-3. They beat Germany back-to-back.
- 13 March 2023 3:01 PM GMT
51' - Sukhjeet sets up Abhishek's 2nd goal
Goal again! Dilpreet finds Sukhjeet in the circle with a lofted ball. Sukhjeet plays it unselfishly, draws the goalie towards him and passes to Abhishek, who gratefully slots it in. Abhishek scores his second, India scored their 6th.
IND 6-3 GER
- 13 March 2023 2:56 PM GMT
46' - Karthi Selvam gives India 5-3 lead
Final 15 minutes begin. Germany have made their way back into the game after looking a bit suspect in defence in the first half. Can India hold on to their slender lead?
And India start Q4 with a divine move. They advance in packs, drawing Germany's defence first this way, then that. Jarmanpreet drives in from the right flank and makes a pass. Grambusch misses the pass and it lands perfectly for Karthi, who slots home his second goal of the night.
India lead 5-3!
- 13 March 2023 2:52 PM GMT
End of Q3: India 4-3 Germany
Germany walk the quarter down as the two teams prepare for one final quarter to draw swords. One goal separates them after what has been a whirlwind of a match between two top sides in the world.
- 13 March 2023 2:48 PM GMT
43' - Pawan makes a super double save
Germany win a PC after a long review, but Jarmanpreet is there in goal to block the shot.
Vivek finds Sukhjeet in space with a lofted pass, Sukhjeet dribbles his way out of defence and tries to find Vivek but the defence closes in. With a few minutes left in Q3, Germany mount an attack. Pawan is exposed. He makes a save, then another. A third shot comes in too, but it's way over the bar. Pawan punches the air! India survive.
- 13 March 2023 2:40 PM GMT
37' - India play beautiful hockey
Abhishek makes a darting run down the right flank which puts the German defence into a tizzy. Karthi Selvam inches away from a connection to push his pass into goal.
- 13 March 2023 2:36 PM GMT
31' - Hellwig gets one back for Germany
The second half begins with a goal from Germany. Hellwig is in the perfect spot as a perfect pass comes in from the left of attack. Pawan is unable to get to it.
IND 4-3 GER
- 13 March 2023 2:25 PM GMT
End of Q2: India 4-2 Germany
Germany have a late chance in the first half to get one back, but at the end of the first half, it's India who go in with a 2-goal lead. Harmanpreet and Jugraj scored from the spot. Karthi and Abhishek scored field goals.
- 13 March 2023 2:19 PM GMT
26' - Harmanpreet scores, India go 4-2 up
A classic drive from Harmanpreet from a PC 4 minutes away from half time as India go two goals up. A rut of goals here! We've had 6 in this quarter.
- 13 March 2023 2:16 PM GMT
24' - Karthi Selvam gives India 3-2 lead
This match just suddenly cannot be quiet now. Sukhjeet delivers a pass in from the right, Selvam gets a touch on it and India lead again! We've had 4 goals in the last 5 minutes!
IND 3-2 GER