FIH Pro League: India beat world champions Germany 6-3 — Highlights

India put on a scintillating display to beat world champions Germany at the Birsa Munda International Stadium, Rourkela on Monday for their third win on the trot in the FIH Men's Pro League.

India came back from 1-2 down at the end of Q1 to score thrice in Q2 to go into the half-time break with a 4-2 lead. Harmanpreet Singh, Karthi Selvam, Abhishek Pal Singh and Jugraj Singh scored the four goals for India in the first half. Forwards Abhishek and Karthi Selvam scored their second goals as India built distance with Germany in the second half as they got a 6-3 lead with ten minutes left in Q4.

With this win, India have climbed to the top of the FIH Pro League points table with 17 points from 7 matches. Spain, Germany and Argentina are immediately behind India on the table.

Highlights: