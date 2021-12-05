Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE - India face France in Bronze medal match - Updates, Results, Scores

India will take on France for the third place when in the Bronze medal match at the Men's hockey Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm IST.

India lost in the semifinal to Germany on a day their defence looked shaky and the home team must overcome this issue to get the better of France. India lost to France in the group stage in their opening match of the tournament, and will have revenge on their minds too. "We have to come out on Sunday and avenge that first match we played against France," said Reid. India have never won a bronze medal at this tournament, though they have two golds and one silver.

