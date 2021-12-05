Hockey
Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE - India face France in Bronze medal match - Updates, Results, Scores
India play their last match of the tournament in the 3rd-4th place play-off against France.
India will take on France for the third place when in the Bronze medal match at the Men's hockey Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm IST.
India lost in the semifinal to Germany on a day their defence looked shaky and the home team must overcome this issue to get the better of France. India lost to France in the group stage in their opening match of the tournament, and will have revenge on their minds too. "We have to come out on Sunday and avenge that first match we played against France," said Reid. India have never won a bronze medal at this tournament, though they have two golds and one silver.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 5 Dec 2021 10:42 AM GMT
Netherlands secure 5th place
Netherlands have outscored Belgium in a high-scoring classification match to secure 5th place earlier in the day.
- 5 Dec 2021 10:26 AM GMT
India vs France: Teams
The starting line-ups have been named.
- 5 Dec 2021 9:41 AM GMT
India look to avenge opening-match defeat
India would look to put behind the disappointment quickly and salvage their campaign with a win. France, who have been impressive, fought back a late Indian resurgence to winthe previous match between these two sides 5-4.
- 5 Dec 2021 9:37 AM GMT
Rain in Bhubaneshwar
The Kalinga Stadium staff are using wiper-mops to clear water from the pitch so that play may take place. Less than two hours remain for the scheduled start of India's 3rd place match.