India vs Australia, 4th Hockey Test: IND 1-5 AUS at Full Time — Highlights
Dilpreet Singh scored the first goal of the match to give India a 1-0 lead against Australia in Q2 before the hosts struck back with five goals. This win gives the hosts a 3-1 lead in the series.
India took an early lead through Dilpreet Singh but then conceded five goals without reply as Australia won the 4th Test of the 5-match series 5-1 in Adelaide on Saturday.
Australian coach Colin Batch's suggestion that action should be taken against Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh for dangerous play during the last match added some fizz to the match. With this win, the hosts take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with one game left.
As it happened:
- 3 Dec 2022 6:57 AM GMT
Full Time: Australia 5-1 India
A 5-1 lead to the hosts in the final quarter. With seconds left on the clock, the Kookaburras turn the ball into the goal again, but it is turned down this time.
It's a 5-1 win for Australia today. This gives them a 3-1 lead in the series. The final test of the series, a dead rubber, will be tomorrow.
- 3 Dec 2022 6:48 AM GMT
54' - Entertaining play in Q4 but no goals
Harmanpreet Singh with some wizardry in the centre of the park gets the crowd applauding. Some direct balls being tried in the final quarter.
It's turning out to be an entertaining final quarter, but it does seem like this match is out of India's hands. Looks like we'll be going into the final game of the series at 1-3 down.
- 3 Dec 2022 6:38 AM GMT
End of Q3: Australia 4-1 India
A drop in intensity from the Indians and now they have a mountain to climb in Q4. They begin the last quarter on a positive note though.
- 3 Dec 2022 6:32 AM GMT
41' - Australia extend their lead
India had matched Australia stick for stick in Q2 despite going down late in the half. In Q3, the hosts have struck back. They are asserting their dominance. And with 4 minutes left in Q3, Australia score again via a PC. Sreejesh lunges at the shot, he scrambles, but the ball goes into the net.
India 1-4 Australia
- 3 Dec 2022 6:23 AM GMT
34' - Australia score again
A bit of an untidy start to the second half by India - including a rare unforced error by Jarmanpreet - and Australia find an opening to score again. India go 1-3 down with 20 minutes left.
- 3 Dec 2022 6:09 AM GMT
End of 1st Half: India 1-2 Australia
2 goals in 40 seconds! India do not know what has hit them. The first one comes in a PC. The second comes after Welch dribbles into the Indian circle, leaving the defenders for dead.
From 1-0 up, India are suddenly looking at a 1-2 deficit.
- 3 Dec 2022 6:06 AM GMT
29' - End-to-end attacks
India again prey on the Aussie goal, earning their 4th PC of the day. Harmanpreet shoots. Once, twice. Saved both times. Now Anderson attacks for Australia. End-to-end stuff to end the first half. Australia win a PC of their own with 1 minute left.
- 3 Dec 2022 6:00 AM GMT
25' - Goal! India score!
India on the attack more than Australia in Q2.
Dilpreet Singh scores! A clean strike from the edge of the circle! India take a 1-0 lead after knocking on the door for a long time. First goal of the series for Dilpreet.
- 3 Dec 2022 5:57 AM GMT
21' - Krishan Pathak pulls off a blinder
Both sides trade punches as Q2 begins. No goals in the first 20 minutes of the match. This is the longest goalless run we have had in the entire series!
Krishan Pathak pulls off a super save with his outstretched right hand! The save of the match so far!
- 3 Dec 2022 5:48 AM GMT
End of Q1: India 0-0 Australia
Surender Kumar puts his body on the line as Aussies mount another wave of attacks as Q1 winds down. And sustains a hard blow on his hand. Collapses on the ground in pain.
Sukhjeet Singh with a good chance to deflect Hardik's pass into goal in the dying seconds of Q1 but the shot goes just wide. No goals scored in Q1.