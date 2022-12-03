India vs Australia, 4th Hockey Test: IND 1-5 AUS at Full Time — Highlights

India took an early lead through Dilpreet Singh but then conceded five goals without reply as Australia won the 4th Test of the 5-match series 5-1 in Adelaide on Saturday.

Australian coach Colin Batch's suggestion that action should be taken against Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh for dangerous play during the last match added some fizz to the match. With this win, the hosts take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with one game left.

As it happened: