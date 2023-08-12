India dishes a five-star performance, thumps Japan to reach final of ACT

Chennai: Indian men’s hockey team produced a stunning display in the semi-finals of Asian Champions Trophy to defeat Japan 5-0 and book a berth in the finals at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Japan, who drew against 1-1 against India in group game, were completely outplayed by the home side and failed to pose any challenge.

The match started with much intensity from both sides as India earned a penalty corner in the first minute as Jarmanpreet trapped a brilliant ball and earned India’s first penalty corner.

Harmanpreet saw his drag flick saved by the Japanese goalkeeper Takashi Yoshikawa.

While Japan tried to play on the counter, Indian team managed to have three more shots in the first quarter but failed to find the net.

After a barren first quarter, India scored the first goal in the 19th minute when Akashdeep pounced on a loose ball in the circle. The loose ball came after Hardik did a brilliant one-two with Sumit and swiped a shot towards the goal which was saved by the Japanese goalkeeper.

India upped the tempo after the first goal and won another penalty corner in 23rd minute which was converted by Harmanpreet’s fierce flick to give India 2-0 lead.

The crowd continued their noise as India was decimating Japan with their relentless attacking. Mandeep Singh scored the third goal for India after Manpreet did some brilliant work in the midfield.

Coming with a 3-0 lead in the half time, India continued their attack and two veterans Amit Rohidas and Manpreet dazzled the crowd with their brilliant sequence of passes before Amit’s shot was saved by the Japanese goalkeeper.

In the 39th minute, defender Sumit scored the goal of the tournament. It was Manpreet who found some space and passed the ball to Sumit, who used the backline as a canvas to paint some magic and scoop the ball into the roof of the net to give India a 4-0 lead.

Japan were lucky not to concede with both Mandeel and Akashdeep saw their shots saved at the end oquarter three.

Indian returned with the same intensity in the fourth quarter as the Japanese goalkeeper had to make double saves to keep the scoreline at 4-0.

The final goal of India was the cherry on the top of the cake as local hero Karthi Selvam scored a layoff from Sukhjeet Singh as the Indian team dished out a five-star performance.

With this dominating win, India made sure to send out a message before the finals where they will take on Malaysia, who knocked out defending champions South Korea to set up an exciting final of the Asian Champions Trophy.