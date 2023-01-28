Brothers who have played for Indian hockey team

Recently, we have been hearing of Spain's Cunill brothers and have heard of Germany's Grambusch brothers, Canada's Bissett, Panesar, and Smythe brothers, and Australia's Pearce brothers. Such pairs of brothers have also served on our national team and made our nation proud at various World Cups and Olympics through their representation.

Here is a list of the brothers in Indian hockey:

Dhyan Chand and Roop Singh

Dhyan Chand, the hockey wizard, represented India at three consecutive Olympics: 1928, 1932, and 1936. Roop Singh played along with Dhyan Chand in the latter two—1932 and 1936. Interestingly, Roop Singh outscored his brother at the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics.

Dhyan Chand and Roop Singh

Victor John Peter and Victor John Philips



Victor John Peter represented the country in three Olympics, winning silver, gold, and bronze medals in 1960, 1964, and 1968, respectively. Victor John Philips, his younger brother, was a member of the bronze-winning 1972 Munich Olympics squad, the silver-winning 1973 World Cup squad, and the gold-winning 1975 World Cup squad. He was also the captain of the 1978 World Cup team.

Victor John Philips and Victor John Peter

Harbinder Singh and Harjinder Singh Chimni



Harbinder Singh began his international career at the age of 18 in 1961, and he represented the country in three Olympics between 1961 and 1972: the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, the 1968 Mexico Olympics, and the 1972 Munich Olympics, winning gold in the first and bronze, in the last two. Harjinder Singh played as the center forward for the 1975 gold-winning World Cup squad.

Harbinder Singh Chimni and 1975 Squad

Harmik Singh and Ajit Singh



Harmik Singh is a former Indian captain who played in the 1968 and 1972 Olympics and the 1971 and 1973 World Cup squads. He was the head coach of the 1982 and 1986 hockey national teams. Ajit Singh, Harmik Singh's brother, competed in the 1976 Summer Olympics and was a member of the World Cup-winning squad in 1973.

Harmik Singh and Ajit Singh

Gurbax Singh Grewal and Balbir Singh Grewal



Gurbax Singh Grewal, who began with the Railways, went on to represent India in the 1968 Mexico Olympics. He became the Mumbai Hockey Association President later. Balbir Singh Grewal was also a member of the 1968 Mexico Olympics squad that won a bronze, and played in the 1972 Olympics.

Gurbax Singh Grewal and Balbir Singh Grewal

Charanjit Kumar and Gundeep Kumar



Charanjit Kumar was a member of India's gold-winning team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics and went on to compete in the 1984 Summer Olympics. His brother, Gundeep Kumar, competed in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.

Charanjit Kumar and Gundeep Kumar

Vivek Singh and Rahul Singh



Vivek Singh and Rahul Singh, both from Varanasi, competed in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul and the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, United States, respectively.

Vivek Singh and Rahul Singh

Yuvraj Walmiki and Devinder Walmiki



Yuvraj Walmiki, known as the "Prince of Indian hockey," played in the 2014 World Cup in The Hague. Devinder Walmiki was a part of the 2016 Summer Olympics at Rio.

The Walmiki brothers



